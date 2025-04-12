Here is the rewritten content with HTML tags kept as is:

लण्डन आइपुगिन् चर्चित गायिका समिक्षा अधिकारी प्लेमाउथमा पहिलो शो हुने, लण्डन हिथ्रो विमानस्थलमा साउथ वेस्ट नेपाली समाज यू केका अध्यक्ष, उपाध्यक्ष र सचिवले गरे स्वागत!

Samikshya adhikari in london

samiksha_adhikari #singer #uk #london #plymouth #concert #viralvideo #nepal

