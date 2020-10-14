10 Prime Day Deals To Get Now And Gift Later This Holiday Season

Of course, the holidays are quickly approaching, which means that even if you don’t need anything right now, it might be worth sneaking a peek at some of Prime Day’s best deals that are still live so you can snag a gift (on sale) for that special someone.

Are they especially missing things from The Before Times, like going to coffee shops, dating or traveling? Gift them fancy (but easy to use) espresso machine so they can be their own barista, a trusty vibrator with satisfied customers (for close friends only, obvi) or a new duffle bag for local weekend trips.

If you’re looking to snag some deals now to give later, we’ve rounded some of the best gift we’ve seen that are also on sale this Prime Day.

Like this: Like Loading...