11 Best Amazon Echo and Alexa Speakers (2020): Which Models Are Best?

Parker Hall, Jeffrey Van Camp

Amazon’s family of Alexa-enabled devices keeps growing. From the new spherical Echo to the swiveling Echo Show 10, you can get Alexa into your home in many different ways. These devices can answer your questions, help you order essentials, set timers, play all sorts of audio content, and even function as the control hub for your burgeoning smart home. These are our favorite Echo and Alexa-compatible speakers for every home and budget.

If you’re trying to decide which smart devices might be best for you, be sure to check out WIRED’s picks in our roundups: Best Smart Speakers, Best Bluetooth Speakers, and Best Google Speakers.

Updated October 2020: We’ve updated prices and included the new Echo speakers.