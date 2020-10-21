Home Science 14-Year-Old From Texas Wins Top Science Prize For Coronavirus Molecule Discovery
Science

14-Year-Old From Texas Wins Top Science Prize For Coronavirus Molecule Discovery

0

By

Nicoletta Lanese, Live Science

With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, a 14-year-old from Texas has won a national science competition for identifying a molecule that can bind to the virus and potentially disable it.

Anika Chebrolu, who hails from Frisco, used computer modeling to search for a compound that binds tightly to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein — a structure that juts off the coronavirus surface and plugs into human cells to trigger infection.

In theory, such a compound should prevent the virus from infecting cells. When designing new antiviral drugs, scientists often perform computational studies, just like Chebrolu’s, as a critical first step.

For her impressive work, Chebrolu earned first prize in the 2020 3M Young Scientist Challenge, a US-based science competition for middle-school students.

Chebrolu signed up for the contest months ago while still in middle school, with the initial intention of studying influenza, according to a video interview with KTVT, a CBS-affiliate.

“Because of the immense severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the drastic impact it had made on the world in such a short time, I, with the help of my mentor, changed directions to target the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” she told CNN

“Her work was comprehensive and examined numerous databases,” Cindy Moss, a judge for the 3M Young Scientist Challenge, told CNN.

- Advertisement -

“She also developed an understanding of the innovation process and is a masterful communicator. Her willingness to use her time and talent to help make the world a better place gives us all hope,” added Moss, who is the senior director of global STEM initiatives for Discovery Education, which runs the competition with 3M.

Chebrolu received a US$ 25,000 prize for winning this year’s competition.

Identifying a molecule that binds to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, took tremendous work.

“I started with a database of over 698 million compounds,” Chebrolu told KTVT.

She ran these many compounds through iterative screenings on the computer, to assess their binding ability, molecular structure and drug-like characteristics, such as how they would break down in the human body and whether they could be toxic to cells.

Each screening narrowed her search, until she was left with one lead compound that could bind to the coronavirus and keep it from infecting cells. 

SARS-CoV-2 virus particles. (NIAID/Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

In addition to her prize-winning coronavirus study, Chebrolu also completed an influenza study that she initially submitted to the competition. “I was drawn towards finding effective cures for influenza disease after a severe bout of the infection last year,” she said in a statement on the competition website.

“From the initial 3 million compounds, I was able to narrow down to one potential drug candidate” that selectively binds to and inhibits the influenza virus, she said in her video entry for the competition. Chebrolu told CNN that she aims to work alongside scientists to develop her drug candidates into full-fledged medicines that help tame these viral infections.

- Advertisement -

“My effort to find a lead compound to bind to the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus this summer may appear to be a drop in the ocean, but still adds to all these efforts,” she told CNN. “How I develop this molecule further with the help of virologists and drug development specialists will determine the success of these efforts.”

In 15 years, Chebrolu said she hopes to be a medical researcher and professor, according to the competition website. In her spare time, she sketches and studies Bharatanatyam, a style of Indian classical dance. “I describe myself as a person who aspires to be a lot of things,” Chebrolu told KTVT.

This article was originally published by Live Science. Read the original article here.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge arrives in patch v14.40
Next articleNew Amazon Echo released tomorrow but all UK users can improve their speakers today

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Asteroid news: NASA confirms space rock as big as St Paul's will pass Earth tomorrow

0
ByAnd it is a good thing the rock will safely miss our planet as it is potentially big enough to whack a considerable punch...
Read more
Science

This Beetle's Shell Is So Diabolically Tough It Can Be Driven Over. Now We Know How

0
ByMichelle Starr The diabolical ironclad beetle (Phloeodes diabolicus) of North America doesn't have the visual pizzazz of some of its more shiny beetle cousins, looking...
Read more
Science

The Orionids Meteor Shower Peaks This Week. Here's How to Watch

0
ByMorgan McFall-Johnsen, Business Insider The Orionids meteor shower is peaking this week, bringing about 15 to 20 shooting stars per hour. The meteors barrel into Earth's...
Read more
Science

Antarctica mystery: Researchers puzzled by 5,000-year-old 'mummified' penguin cemetery

0
ByBut with no historic record of Adelie penguins ever visiting this part of the icy continent, the researchers were at a loss as to...
Read more
Science

Milky Way obliterated a dwarf galaxy in broadside collision, study finds – 'Very strange'

0
ByThe gravitational forces unleashed during the T-bone collision with the Milky Way are believed to have completely obliterated the dwarf galaxy. Astronomers have now...
Read more
Science

NASA collects rare ‘treacherous’ asteroid sample – ‘Can’t believe we pulled this off!’

0
ByThe space agency aims to bring the surface sample back home so it can be studied more closely. Scientists hope that by investigating the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Inside Valerie Bertinelli’s Bond With Late Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen

Celebrity 0
ByNicholas Hautman A bond unlike any other. In the weeks since losing her ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, to cancer, Valerie Bertinelli has been grieving deeply...
Read more

Roger Federer reveals which tournament he will play next on injury return

Sports 0
ByRoger Federer has revealed he is on course to return to action at the Australian Open in January as he continues to recover from...
Read more

Covid: UK on course for 'tens of thousands' more deaths

U.K. 0
ByRelated Topics
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress