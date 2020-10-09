16 Of The Coziest Things We've Bought During The Pandemic

As much as this pains us to say, we’ve now been living through a pandemic for more than six months. We have sheltered in place through cold and warm weather, and now, as it does each year, it’s going to get cold again.

On the bright side, we’re more prepared this time around. Cozy clothes have reigned supreme in 2020. Matching sets fly off the shelves, stretchy leggings have (largely) replaced stiff denim, and comfort has become a priority in our homes and shopping carts.

As temperatures cool down, we’ve sourced the coziest clothes approved by our editors and readers alike. There are slippers, eye masks, sweatsuits and more ― everything you need for a night (or rather, nights) on the couch.

Below, 16 of the coziest things we’ve bought while staying at home.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Like this: Like Loading...