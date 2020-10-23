Home Lifestyle 19 vicious Android apps remain on Google Play Store - make sure...
Lifestyle

19 vicious Android apps remain on Google Play Store – make sure they are not on your phone

0

By

Android users should be on the lookout for 19 vicious apps that could turn their devices into an advert-filled mess. That’s the warning from the security team at Avast who say they have discovered the threat lurking on Google’s official Play Store. A total of 21 adware-packed apps were found to be targeting Android users with three already having been removed by Google.

Related articles

However, Avast says that a further 19 are currently under investigation and remain available to download.

This fresh alert targets users looking for fun games to play with the titles promising to virtually “let your car fly across the road, trees, hills”, to shoot criminals from a helicopter, or, for household enthusiasts, allow players to virtually iron their clothes.

It seems these genres are popular with the apps having been downloaded a whopping 8 million times.

Once downloaded the HiddenAds Trojan sets about displaying intrusive ads and can even launch these annoying messages when the original app is closed. To make matters worse, cyber crooks often use a stealth tactic where they are able to hide the app icon making hard to find and delete.

READ MORE: Google’s made a change that impacts all Android users and some won’t like the sound of it

- Advertisement -

Google Android app warning (Image: GOOGLE)

Speaking about this new threat, Jakub Vávra, Threat Analyst at Avast, said: “Developers of adware are increasingly using social media channels, like regular marketers would. This time, users reported they were targeted with ads promoting the games on YouTube.

“In September we saw adware spread via TikTok. The popularity of these social networks make them an attractive advertising platform, also for cybercriminals, to target a younger audience,” said. “While Google is doing everything possible to prevent HiddenAds from entering its Play Store, the malicious apps keep finding new ways to disguise their true purpose, thus slipping through to the platform and then to users’ phones. Users need to be vigilant when downloading applications to their phones and are advised to check the applications’ profile, reviews and to be mindful of extensive device permission requests.”

If you’re concerned by this new threat, the list of HiddenAds applications on Google Play Store can be found below.

Shoot Them • Crush Car • Rolling Scroll • Helicopter Attack • Assassin Legend – 2020 NEW • Helicopter Shoot • Rugby Pass

Flying Skateboard • Iron it • Shooting Run • Plant Monster • Find Hidden • Find 5 Differences – 2020 NEW • Rotate Shape • Jump Jump

Find the Differences – Puzzle Game • Sway Man • Desert Against •Money Destroyer • Cream Trip  • Props Rescue

Avast has also released advice on how to recognise adware apps with the firm saying: “Generally, adware is a type of malicious software that bombards a user with excessive ads in and outside of an app.

“Applications have many 5- and 1-star reviews. The reviews often cite low functionality and/or excessive ads, or are overly enthusiastic and positive. When clicking on the apps’ developer account, adware developers tend to only have one app on Google Play, which can be suspicious. They do this in case their profiles are deleted, they do not lose multiple apps. By checking the permissions an app requests before installing and reading reviews, users can avoid falling victim to downloading any HiddenAds adware.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWhy Matthew McConaughey never dated his co-stars
Next articleDrinking beetroot juice for breakfast could protect against deadly high blood pressure

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

A Torte So Delicious, It's a Special Occasion

0
ByA FINE ARRANGEMENT To create the signature lattice on this classic Linzer torte, you merely crisscross the strips of dough. No need to weave...
Read more
Lifestyle

Tesco makes drastic price hike in all stores leaving some shoppers frustrated

0
ByThese are designed to be reused by customers and have been offered in stores for 10p. The retailer has now doubled the cost of these...
Read more
Lifestyle

'Rebecca' and 'Killing Eve' Were Filmed at These Manor Houses. Visit Virtually.

0
ByLyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, N.Y., where you can take a ‘laptop’ stroll through the fully restored bowling pavilion with two regulation-length lanes.By Donna Bulseco Oct....
Read more
Lifestyle

Capricorn celebrities: What is Capricorn's personality like?

0
ByWhat is Capricorn's personality like? Capricorn is Latin for ‘horned goat’, and the symptom of Capricorn is the horned goat or sea goat. The goat is...
Read more
Lifestyle

Airlines Have Rules About Face Masks—That's Not Always Enough

0
ByBy Scott McCartney Close Scott McCartneyOct. 21, 2020 9:02 am ETCovid-19 infections are increasing nationwide, and airplanes are one place where social distancing is all but impossible....
Read more
Lifestyle

Martin Lewis explains how to save hundreds on broadband with BT & Vodafone – act fast

0
ByLooking for deals with Vodafone and BT could give the best value for money, he explained. "Ending midnight tonight there are two super fast and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

BBC QT: Boris Johnson’s ‘marvellous’ leadership defended by audience member in Labour snub

U.K. 0
ByPanellists included Bridget Phillipson, Labour’s Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, and Nicky Morgan, Conservative peer and former education secretary. The Question Time audience...
Read more

Wales lockdown: 'Stay home' order as Covid 'firebreak' to start later

U.K. 0
ByRelated TopicsCoronavirus pandemicmedia captionMixed views on the firebreak in Wales' first local lockdown areaWales' 17-day "firebreak" lockdown will start later as people are told...
Read more

There are official Assassin's Creed Valhalla shoes

Gaming 0
ByFit for a Viking.When I heard there was going to be official Assassin's Creed Valhalla shoes, I began thinking of thick snow boots, something sturdy...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress