1917 streaming: Can you watch the FULL movie online? Is it legal?

As well as that, given 1917 is a war film, the cinema is likely a better place to see the film, with the large screen and sound system making the film a far more immersive experience.

However, those who enjoy curling up to watch the movie on the sofa will have quite a while to wait.

At present, it has also not been revealed whether Sam Mendes’ new movie will be shown on streaming platforms.

Many films become available to rent or download on Amazon, however, fewer are available on Netflix or Prime Video, where you can stream them as part of a subscription.

For updates on whether 1917 will be available for these mediums, fans should keep an eye on Express.co.uk for updates.