Home U.K. 2019 - a year in : A look at the ...
U.K.

2019 – a year in : A look at the stories of 2019

0

The end of is upon us, and soon we will enter a new decade. This has seen the birth of a new royal family member, the election of a new prime minister and record-breaking weather.

Related articles

There have also been devastating natural disasters – volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, fires and hurricanes.

Protests have erupted around the world, the first all-female spacewalk took place and the very first picture of a black hole was taken.

One of the world’s most iconic structures caught fire, unprecedented flooding shook historic Venice and a new emperor was crowned in Japan.

With so much to have taken place this , Express.co.uk has compiled a list of the of .

Read More: Queen rewards her closest aide after ‘bumpy’ for Royal Family

– a in : A look at the events of (Image: GETTY/ REUTERS)

- Advertisement -

– a in : Dam I in Brazil collapsed, cascading mud across homes, roads and farms (Image: GETTY)

January

In January, the United States government saw its longest shutdown in history, with large swathes of Washington DC shut down for the first month of .

The shutdown began just before Christmas 2018 and forced 800,000 federal workers to stay home without pay.

One study found the shutdown – which lifted on January 25 after Congress and the White House agreed on federal funding – affected 40 percent of all workers in the DC area.

On January 25, Dam I, a tailings dam at the Córrego do Feijão iron ore mine in Brazil suffered a catastrophe.

During lunchtime, the dam released a mudflow which struck through the mine’s offices, including the cafeteria – impacting houses, farms, inns and roads downstream.

In total 272 people died as a result of the collapse.

- Advertisement -

Of these 256 are officially confirmed dead and 14 others are missing as their bodies have not been found.

– a in : Six--old Hasna’a Qatran laid next to the body of her sister as she waited to be rescued (Image: GETTY)

February

A shocking picture was captured on February 26, of six--old Hasna’a Qatran laid next to the body of her sister as she waited to be rescued.

She lay in the rubble of a bombed building in Khan Sheikhoun, Syria.

The attack killed her three--old sister, her one--old brother and her cousin according to Anas al-Dyab, 23, a White Helmets volunteer who took the photo of her and others at the scene.

Al-Dyab himself was killed in an airstrike in July.

- Advertisement -

– a in : New Zealand suffered its worst ever mass shooting (Image: GETTY)

March

In Christchurch, New Zealand, the worst mass shooting in the country’s history took place, killing 51 people and injuring 49 more.

Brenton Tarrant, a 28--old Australian, was charged with 51 counts of murder and 40 counts of attempted murder.

The attacks took place on March 15, and began at the Al Noor Mosque in the suburb of Riccarton at 1.40pm local time, continuing at the Linwood Islamic Centre at about 1.55pm.

The gunman live-streamed the first attack on Facebook.

Less than a month later, New Zealand’s parliament voted 119-1 in favour of a ban on military-style semi-automatic weapons.

– a in : The National Science Foundation captured the first ever picture of a Black Hole (Image: GETTY)

– a in : The historic Notre Dame caught fire, destroying the roof and spire (Image: GETTY)

April

On April 10, the first-ever picture of a black hole was captured by the National Science Foundation.

The black hole in question lies at the heart of a distant galaxy called M87 in the Virgo galaxy cluster.

It measures 40 billion km across and is 3.3 million times the size of the Earth.

The Event Horizon Telescope used a network of eight telescopes across the world to get the image.

Later that month on April 15, a structure fire broke out in the roof of the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral.

The fire caused extensive damage to the historic landmark, destroying most of its spire and roof, as well as inflicting severe damage to the upper walls.

Damage to the inside of the cathedral was prevented by its stone vaulted ceiling, and the works of art and historic artefacts were removed to safety early in the emergency.

President Emmanuel Macron said that the cathedral would be restored by 2024, launching a fundraising campaign which brought in pledges of over €1 billion as of 22 April .

DON’T MISS

Royal 2020: When are the Royal Family’s birthdays? [ANALYSIS]
New honours list blunder: HUNDREDS of addresses posted online [LATEST]

Related articles

– a in : Meghan and Harry welcomed baby Archie in May (Image: GETTY)

– a in : Theresa May tearfully resigned in front of 10 Downing Street (Image: GETTY)

May

A new addition to the Royal Family arrived in May, as Meghan and Harry’s son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor was born on May 6.

The newest royal immediately captured the hearts of the world, with adorable of him meeting his great-grandmother the Queen released two days after his birth.

On May 24, Theresa May announced her resignation from her position as Prime Minister, tearfully giving a speech in front of 10 Downing Street.

Her resignation came as she continued to lack support for the legislation she had agreed with Brussels on the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Mrs May’s voice broke and she was visibly upset as she said: “Our politics may be under strain, but there is so much that is good about this country.

“So much to be proud of. So much to be optimistic about. I will shortly leave the job that it has been the honour of my life to hold – the second female Prime Minister but certainly not the last.

“I do so with no ill-will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love.”

– a in : Protests were sparked in Hong Kong after an extradition bill was proposed (Image: GETTY)

June

On June 13, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders stepped down from her position.

She hugged President Donald Trump after the surprise announcement and said: “I couldn’t be prouder to have the opportunity to serve my country and particularly to work for this President.

“I’ve loved every minute — even the hard minutes.”

On June 16, protests in Hong Kong against a controversial extradition bill began, after fears were sparked the bill would allow citizens to be extradited to mainland China.

The widespread lash, ongoing disruption and thousands of protesters triggered Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to withdraw the bill on September 4.

On June 18, US President Donald Trump announced his re-election campaign at a rally in Orlando.

The US Presidential Election will take place on Tuesday, November 3.

July

A total solar eclipse crossed the skies on July 2 but was only visible from Chile and Argentina just before sunset.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, totally or partly obscuring the image of the Sun for a viewer on Earth.

The next total solar eclipse will not take place until Monday, December 14, 2020.

On July 23, Boris Johnson was announced as Mrs May’s successor, becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Following five rounds of ballots, Mr Johnson faced Jeremy Hunt but ultimately won the member’s vote with 92,153 votes (66 percent) to Mr Hunt’s 46,656 votes (34 percent).

The next day, on July 24, Queen Elizabeth II formally accepted Mrs May’s resignation and asked Mr Johnson to form a government.

– a in : Fires ravaged the Amazon rainforest (Image: GETTY)

August

In August, the devastating Amazon fires were brought to the world’s attention when celebrities and social media users campaigned for Brazil’s government to intervene.

Forest fires do take place in the Amazon each , but it reached its peak in August, with thousands of individual fires.

There were almost three times as many that month – 30,901 – compared with the same period last .

Fury was expressed around the world, with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s environmental policies condemned.

In late August, Mr Bolsonaro sent the army to the Amazon to tackle the blazes and enforced a 60-day ban on fire-setting to clear land.

This had a positive effect, with the number of fires in the Amazon dropping by a third between August and September.

– a in : Hurricane Dorian wreaked havoc across the Bahamas (Image: GETTY)

September

Beginning in late August but peaking in early September, Hurricane Dorian wreaked havoc when it impacted the Bahamas – now regarded as the worst natural disaster in the country’s history.

Dorian was also one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever be recorded in the Atlantic Ocean in terms of 1-minute sustained winds, with these winds peaking at 185 mph.

The deadly category five hurricane impacted the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, The Bahamas (especially the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama), Eastern United States, Eastern Canada, southern Greenland and Iceland.

Dorian caused the direct deaths of 73 people and indirectly killed seven others, however, there are conflicting reports of the true death toll being higher.

As of December 7, , more than 282 people are still reported as missing.

On September 3, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis stated, “Our urgent task will be to provide food, water, shelter, safety and security.

“Additional food will be delivered by NEMA tomorrow.”

He went on to say that Dorian was “the greatest national crisis in our country’s history.”

In total approximately £3.57 billion ($ 4.68 billion) worth of damage was caused.

– a in : the first all-female spacewalk took place on October 18 (Image: REUTERS)

October

On October 11, NASA’s Curiosity Rover took a new selfie on Mars, where it has been since landing in 2012.

It is not a conventional selfie, in fact consisting of 57 images put together from its location in the Glen Etive region.

In other space-related , the first all-female spacewalk took place on October 18.

A photo showing Jessica Meir waving at a camera outside the International Space Station showed her in full astronaut gear.

She was joined by fellow astronaut Christina Koch for the landmark first all-female spacewalk.

On October 27, President Donald Trump announced the death of Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi following a US raid in Syria.

Mr Trump announced US special forces descended on al-Baghdadi’s safe house in Syria after a manhunt which spanned s.

The president said the Isis leader died “running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way”.

He detailed how the terrorist detonated a suicide vest and killed himself as well as three of his children.

Mr Trump said: “He died like a dog, he died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place.”

– a in : Venice flooding reached unprecedented levels (Image: GETTY)

November

In November, Venice’s annual foods – known as “acqua alta,” – reached unprecedented levels peaking at 6.13 feet on November 12.

The cities streets and canals became one huge mass of water, at one stage closing the iconic St Mark’s Square.

St Mark’s Basilica has suffered at least £4.27 million ($ 5.5 million) in damage during last month’s devastating great tides.

Later in November, Prince Andrew was interviewed on a BBC night special by Emily Maitlis on his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York’s interview was dubbed a ‘car crash’ and accused of giving more questions than answers.

Charities, businesses and groups associated with Prince Andrew announced a separation from the Duke in response.

The Duke then announced he would be stepping down from royal duties for the foreseeable future in a statement.

He said: “I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.

“His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.

“I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives.”

He added that he was “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations if required”.

December

On December 9, a volcano on New Zealand’s White Island erupted, spewing white ash and smoke across the island.

At least 17 people have died as a result of the deadly eruption, according to the latest update from New Zealand Police.

Around 47 people were on the popular island at the time of the eruption, with several transported to hospital for severe burns.

It has raised questions over the safety of the island for visitors, and whether more could have been done to prevent the deaths of so many.

On December 12, the UK took to the polls in the first winter election since 1923.

The results came in the early hours of December 13, with Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party winning by a landslide 43.6 percent or 365 seats.

Labour achieved just 32.2 percent of the vote (203 seats), the Liberal Democrats 11.5 percent (11 seats) and Scottish National Party (SNP) 3.9 percent (48 seats).

Bringing up the rear were the Green Party with 2.7 percent (one seat) and the Brexit party with two percent (0 seats).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBrussels outrage: EU’s horror post-Brexit aid plans for poor and food banks torn apart
Next articleEastEnders spoilers: Keanu Taylor returns as Louise Mitchell's exit sealed?

RELATED ARTICLES

U.K.

'They've destroyed my business!' Taxi driver rages at Covid lockdown in explosive rant

Newslanes - 0
"Day to day we tend to see the shops boarding up. "Now with this Covid, we've seen the businesses one by one now shutting down. "It's...
Read more
U.K.

‘I’ve never been online!’ Shopper, 82, hits out at high street decline amid Covid closures

Newslanes - 0
Speaking as part of the Blue Collar Conservatism Conference 2020 Jeff, 82, from Mansfield, erupted at the cost of rent for high street stores...
Read more
U.K.

POLL: Should the problems facing white working class youth be more openly discussed? VOTE

Newslanes - 0
Boris Johnson has vowed to investigate why white working class children fall behind in school and are more disadvantaged than their peers. In June...
Read more
U.K.

Boris Johnson urges Brits to act now to avoid ‘CATASTROPHIC’ dangers in environment plea

Newslanes - 0
The Prime Minister is set to urge Britain that action is needed immediately to save wildlife and habitats. He will warn that the county’s natural...
Read more
U.K.

Big Ben back! Clock tower on full display after 3 YEARS of multi-million pound renovations

Newslanes - 0
Elizabeth Tower underwent renovations in 2017 as the iconic landmark suffered extensive wear and tear over the years. Repairs on the tower ended up...
Read more
U.K.

Boris Johnson FIRES BACK at ‘expansionist’ China as Beijing 'sparks' Queen Barbados split

Newslanes - 0
China and Barbados’ relations have strengthened in recent years with the island joining Beijing’s Chinese Belt and Road initiative in 2019. Under the initiative, China...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Tyson Fury calls out Deontay Wilder over fight and tells him to bring ‘A+ game’

Sports Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ollie Salt) Tyson Fury has urged Deontay Wilder to bring his “A+ game” when they eventually meet in the ring for a third time. Fury,...
Read more

Mariah Carey’s Romantic History: Every Man She’s Ever Dated, Married, & Divorced

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Jenna Lemoncelli Mariah Carey reveals candid, new details about her past romances in her new memoir, ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey.’ Take a look back...
Read more

Why your next Android smartphone will soon be much faster and cheaper

Tech Newslanes - 0
There's two more impressive stats about this processor with it capable of performing up to 4.0 Trillion Operations Per Second (TOPS) - that's a...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: