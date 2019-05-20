Yellowstone volcano SHOCK: Eruption ‘can kill 5 BILLION’ in fiery fallout, warns geologist

Yellowstone volcano eruption: A future blast could kill up to five billion people around the world Yellowstone volcano in the northwest US is among the biggest potential cataclysms waiting to be unleashed. Located among the picturesque mountains and valleys of Yellowstone National Park, the supervolcano is active and under constant surveillance. Yellowstone volcano is believed to have last erupted 640,000, 1.3 million and 2.1 million years ago. And should another caldera-forming eruption go off in the near future, a geologist from the University of Silesia in Katowice, Poland, fears the lethal consequences will be felt across the globe.

Dr Jerzy Żaba from the university’s Department of Fundamental Geology told WP.pl Yellowstone has the power to trigger a devastating climate change. He said: “I predict an eruption similar to the one from 640,000 years ago would destroy most of the United States’ territories. “The erupted materials would cover everything within a 500km (310 miles) radius with a metre-thick layer. “And due to the emission of dust, gases or sulphur monoxides into the atmosphere, we would witness a cooling of the climate. READ MORE: Is Yellowstone OVERDUE another super-eruption?

“The sulphur monoxide would create a thin veil of sulphuric acid around the planet, reflecting sunlight. It would stay up for many years. “I estimate, due to the effects of climate change, around five billion people would die from hunger.” If Yellowstone erupts, the expert said the only reasonable thing to do is to flee the North American continent. Read Also Germany financial SHOCK: Merkel economy PLUNGES - 'The long-term upswing is OVER' And unfortunately, Dr Żaba warned nothing can be done to prevent a future eruption of the supervolcano. READ MORE: Yellowstone eruption MAP shows NOWHERE is safe from volcanic blast

He said: “The only thing that can be done is the evacuation of people.

“However, if we’re talking about the whole nation, a pretty big one by the way, then it would have to happen onto another continent. “These are forces on which people have no influence and have to observe with incredible humility.” With that in mind, the geologist said there is no reasonable way to predict when the supervolcano, or any other supervolcano, will erupt. READ MORE: OVERDUE eruption FEARS addressed in critical Yellowstone volcano update

Dr Żaba said there have been a total of 42 supervolcano eruptions over the last 36 million years, with one going off on average less than once every one million years. He said: “This is not a frequent process for us but from the Earth’s perspective – yes. And it can very much happen.” Yellowstone volcano is monitored every day by the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory (YVO) branch of the US Geological Survey (USGS). YVO scientists keep track of ground uplift and seismic activity within the Yellowstone caldera though numerous monitoring stations.

Quick facts about Yellowstone volcano: 1. Since Yellowstone last erupted around 640,000 years ago, geologists have found evidence of 80 nonexplosive eruptions. 2. Although there is no discernible pattern to Yellowstone’s eruptions, the last three blasts 600,000 to 800,000 years apart. 3. The University of Utah plays an active role in monitoring earthquakes and other seismic activity at Yellowstone. 4. Typically, more than 1,000 earthquakes strike Yellowstone National Park every single year. 5. The next major eruption at Yellowstone will most likely be a hydrothermal blast and not a volcanic one.

6. Yellowstone’s eruption 640,000 years ago is known today as the Lava Creek eruption – it created the Lava Creek Tuff. <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> 7. If Yellowstone were to erupt today, scientists estimate the volcano would spew enough argh into the atmosphere to plunge temperatures around the globe. 8. There are more than 10,000 hot springs and hundreds of geysers spread throughout Yellowstone National Park. 9. Yellowstone volcano’s eruption 2.1 million years ago created the Huckleberry Ridge Tuff and Island Park Calder, and is known as the Huckleberry Ridge eruption. 10. Yellowstone’s eruption 1.3 million years ago is dubbed the Mesa Falls eruption and created the Mesa Falls Tuff and Henry’s Fork Caldera.

