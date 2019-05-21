Aladdin legend says THIS Disney movie will NEVER get a live-action remake: ‘It’ll OFFEND’

Disney are in the midst of a slew of live-action remakes. Dumbo has already come out this year, and with Aladdin due in cinemas tomorrow (Wednesday), The Lion King is set to follow in the summer. More are in the pipeline, including Mulan and The Little Mermaid – but there’s one that Menken said one in particular will remain untouched.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever be able to do Pocahontas,” he said. “I think that story is going to be difficult. “With modern sensibilities, it’d be hard – you’re going to offend somebody – so I don’t know. “But I’m happy to come back to these films and continue to add to them. Writing ‘Speechless’ [for Aladdin] was a surprising benefit. “It was one of those songs that wouldn’t have existed otherwise.”

Menken had previously spoken about Disney’s other upcoming plans. “They all seem to be moving that way! The Little Mermaid’s next, with Rob Marshall directing and I’m going to be having lyrics by Lin Manuel Miranda – who I knew since he was a little kid!,” he said. “They’re developing Hunchback [of Notre Dame], which will be complicated because there are dark aspects to that which we’re going to have to navigate.” Aladdin is out this week and has already picked up positive buzz from its initial screenings.

Although the reviews aren’t due to be published until tomorrow, fans and critics have indicated on social media that the film surpasses the low expectations that arose from its lacklustre trailers and promotional content. Read Also The Fantastic Beasts Stars Fill In The Story Gap Between The First And Second Movies The Lion King, meanwhile, recently released its full-length trailer; revealing an in-depth look at the likes of Scar and Mufasa. Donald Glover will voice the adult Simba in that movie, with Chiwetel Ejifor, Beyonce, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Alfre Woodard and John Oliver also in the cast. James Earl Jones reprises the role of Mufasa; the character he voiced in the 1995 animation. Aladdin is out tomorrow. The Lion King follows on July 19.

