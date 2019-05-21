Aliens PROOF? UFO expert is stunned by 'AMAZING' alien creature – 'What could it be?'

Alien investigator and UFO-hunter Scott C Waring was impressed by a 15-year-old photo of what is supposed to be a bipedal extraterrestrial. The bizarre photo, dated May 10, 2004, was snapped in the Parque Forest in Santiago, Chile, by German Pereira. The now infamous picture has been at the heart of conspiracy theory debates since it was taken nearly two decades ago. Mr Waring, who runs the blog ET Database, shared the picture online in a bid to spread what he said is a “historical sighting of an alien”.

The self-titled UFOlogist said: “Let’s try to zoom in on the little fella. “I was wondering myself, is this a squirrel? Because I’ve seen squirrels in videos standing up on end, standing up on two back legs, and to me, if it’s a squirrel it has no tail. It has no tail. “And it doesn’t look like a squirrel to me. It doesn’t look like a squirrel. “It could be a rat but I don’t think rats have that long legs. I see rats all the time when I’m exercising at the park – they don’t look like that.” READ MORE: ‘Remarkable’ HD video shows ‘reflective and rotating’ DIAMOND UFO

On May 10, 2004, Mr Pereira took 10 snapshots of mounted police or Carabineros on patrol in the forest. The photos were snapped in the afternoon hours, around 5.40pm local time, using a low shutter speed and zoom, which explains the blurriness. At the time, Mr Pereira said he was so impressed by his discovery he shared his pictures with the public. Read Also Four UFO sightings at Yellowstone supervolcano spark claims of 'alien tourists' He said: “I would like to know the true nature of the image that appears in it and if anyone has ever caught anything similar in a photo.” READ MORE: UFO ‘seen monitoring International Space Station’ – shock claim

Countless UFO enthusiast and so-called truthers have since analysed the photos to crack the mystery of the unidentified creature.

However, according to popular UFO expert and “hoax buster” Scott Brando, the creature is not an alien but rather a blurry dog in motion. And the photo was professionally analysed and submitted to the International UFO Research Community by Andres Duarte of the UFO group Cifae Chile, The inconclusive report stated: “Due to poor lighting, a weak signal was obtained with excessive motion blur due to the long exposure time. READ MORE: Slowed-down Comet P67 audio is ‘ALIEN BROADCAST to solar system’

“The object of interest is moving and has a different, more severe motion blur than the static objects in the scene. “The image is compressed, which truncates the information necessary for its restoration.” Mr Waring, however, is convinced the photograph shows the real deal. He said: “I wanted to share this with you guys. It’s a real sighting from 2004.”

Are aliens real? Are extraterrestrials walking among us? According to Ryan Anderson, an avid astronomer and geologist at the US Geologist Survey, there is absolutely no evidence of extraterrestrials being real. The scientist argued there could be alien life somewhere out there in the universe but not here on our planet. He said: “Aliens are not real. At least, people who claim that they have seen aliens never have any good proof to back up their claims. Read Also Man Assaulted Convenience Store Employee With Banana, Police Say “You should never believe something unless it can be proven, and a lot of times people who say that they saw a UFO or an alien are either trying to get attention, or saw or experienced something that they don’t understand.”

