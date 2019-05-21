British Steel at RISK: Who owns British Steel? What is the British Steel share price today

British Steel, the UK’s second largest steel producer, is on the brink of administration unless the Government agree to issue an emergency £30million loan by Tuesday afternoon. Without the loan, 4,500 jobs would be at risk and further down the supply chain a further 20,000 people would be impacted. The loan British Steel had been requesting was £75million but they have since reduced the amount after the steelwork owners agreed to provide more money. This comes less than a fortnight after the Government provided British Steel with an emergency £120m loan, which was to cover a bill from the European Union for its carbon dioxide emissions.

Who owns British Steel? British Steel is owned by Greybull Capital, a private investment company that specialises in medium to long term investments in UK companies. Greybull paid former owners Tata Steel a nominal one pound in 2016 for the loss-making company which they renamed British Steel. If the Government loan is not approved by Tuesday afternoon, administrators EY could be appointed for British Steel as early as Wednesday. Read More: Port Talbot explosions MAP: Where is Tata steel plant?

British Steel has plants in Scunthorpe and Teesside, as well as Hayange in France. Gill Furniss, Labour’s spokeswoman for steel said: ”The UK steel industry is critical to our manufacturing base and is strategically important to UK industry. “The government must intervene.” Labour said: “Administration would be devastating for the thousands of workers and their families who rely on this key industry in a part of the country which has not had enough support and investment from the government over decades.” Read Also Ryanair flight fares could surge as profits drop 30 per cent - a 'cautious' price warning

If British Steel goes under it would mark the demise of one of the key parts of what was once a national champion of the British economy. Ross Murdoch, national officer for the GMB union for steelworkers said: ”They must now put their money where their mouth is.” “GMB calls on the Government and Greybull to redouble efforts to save this proud steelworks and the highly skilled jobs.” A spokeswoman for Britain’s business ministry declined to comment on the details of British Steel but said: “We are in regular conversation with a wide range of companies.”

What is the British Steel share price today? According to the London Stock Exchange, at the time of writing the current share price for British Steel is $ 6.77. This is down by $ 0.22 or -2.88 percent from Monday, when British Steel closed the day with a share price of $ 6.94. A spokeswoman for Britain’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) declined to comment on the details of British Steel but said: “We are in regular conversation with a wide range of companies.” BEIS added the government could only act within the law, meaning any financial support to a steel company can only be made on a commercial basis.

