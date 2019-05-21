Did Man City DROP Premier League trophy off balcony as smashed silverware video emerges?

City were parading the trophy around the city of Manchester at the end of a remarkable season for Pep Guardiola’s side. They retained the Premier League and also won the FA Cup and League Cup. It appeared the Premier League trophy would need some repair work after a video emerged of it smashed on the floor. It seemed the trophy had been dropped off a balcony with Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne seen in the clip, though it is unclear who the guilty culprit was.

The players on the video do not know where to turn as it pans back to the smashed silverware on the ground below. However Sky Sports have confirmed the video is not what it seems, insisting it was a prank for Manchester City’s in-house City TV. Sky Sports News producer Hush Kerai tweeted: “Manchester City have confirmed to @SkySportsNews that this video is not what it seems. This is taken from a City TV prank sketch, no one has smashed the trophy on their trophy parade today. Stand down.” The incident is reminiscent of City star Oleksandr Zinchenko knocking the trophy off the podium in celebrations last year, though that wasn’t a prank.

Sergio Ramos has also had a trophy failure when he dropped the Copa del Rey trophy under the wheels off a bus when Real Madrid were celebrating. City retained their Premier League trophy this season as they edged Liverpool to the title, winning by one point. For manager Pep Guardiola, winning the domestic treble is not enough. Read Also England 2-1 Croatia: Three Lions STUN Croatia to qualify for Nations League finals “I said before that I know we will be judged at the end on whether we win the Champions League,” he said.

“I know unless we do that it will not be enough. “This comes with me. I know that. “I arrive in Barcelona, we were lucky we won it two times in four years and the people expect I am something special that we have to win the Champions League and it’s still true. “In this club, the points record and the domestic competitions is incredible, but the Champions League we don’t win quite often compared to the other ones because the teams are so good, the competition is so demanding but we want to win it.”

