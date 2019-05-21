Frankie Bridge: Strictly star shows off incredible bikini body amid candid Instagram post

The mother-of-two, who is married to former footballer Wayne Bridge, 38, and mum to Parker, five, and Carter, three, looked incredible in her stylish two-piece amid discussing her thoughts on body image on social media.

The talented singer, who turned 30 back in January, displayed her toned abs and sun-kissed body in a yellow and black bikini while enjoying a relaxing day by the sea with her husband of almost five years and sister Victoria Sanford.

The former The Saturdays star, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2014, headed straight to the beach to soak up the sun during a celebratory vacation to mark her 30th birthday.

Frankie, who is an ambassador for mental health charity Mind and has previously spoken out about her battle with anxiety and depression, took to Instagram following the publication of the swimwear pictures.

She told her 986,000 followers: “Let’s talk about body image..!”

The singer continued on the social media site: “It’s important to talk about my relationship with my body because hopefully, it will help someone else who’s in a similar situation to how I’ve felt and often feel about my body. Whilst I am proud of who I am and that my body was able to bring Carter and Parker into this world… it’s still something I don’t feel confident about.”

“When I was pregnant for the first time that was when I realised I had suffered from an eating disorder in the past, having no control over what my body did during pregnancy was hard for me.”

Frankie’s heartfelt post was accompanied by two pictures of herself – the first while pregnant with her youngest son and a second image during a performance with The Saturdays.

She finished her post: “I look back at pictures (pic 2) and long for ‘that’ body, knowing that ‘then’, I wasn’t happy either. So, here’s to accepting ourselves for who we are and finding a way to be happy with it”.