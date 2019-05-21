Man Utd table £97m bid for Kalidou Koulibaly as Napoli make transfer decision – Schira

United are eager to sign a centre-back this summer and Koulibaly is believed to be No 1 target. And respected journalist Nicolo Schira has reported that Manchester United have made a bid for the Serie A ace. He tweeted: “Napoli have rejected a Manchester United’s bid (€110M) for Kalidou Koulibaly. “De Laurentiis doesn’t sell him and the termination clause (€150M) will be valid only from 2020.”

Koulibaly was believed to be a target for Manchester United last summer under Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese was keen to strengthen his defence though did not make any marquee signings for his back-line. Mourinho was sacked in December and new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also has defence as a priority. But with the first bid being rejected it means it will definitely take a record fee to take Koulibaly to Manchester United, beating the £75m Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk. Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti recently claimed Koulibaly is the best central defender in the world.

He said: “The best centre back in the world? I would say so. “And he can still improve. He is worth €150m and he is not available for transfer. “Koulibaly’s contract expires in 2023, in 2021 there’s a €150m clause but Napoli do not need to sell, the president [Aurelio De Laurentiis] does not want to sell and the question doesn’t come up.” Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League so will not be able to offer Koulibaly Champions League football next season. But Solskjaer feels United are still capable of signing Europe’s best players, saying: “In the long-term planning we have to think about being in the Champions League next year. Read Also Oilers feel they've righted the ship as they prepare for late home opener

“We might not be, but you’d be surprised how many players’ agents have been touting, telling us their players would love to be a part of Manchester United in the future. “That’s the lure, the potential and size of the club, [the belief] that we will get back to the good days. “We’ve not been up to the standards we expect, but it’s up to me and the club and that may mean a season without Champions League, who knows? “But players still want to come to Manchester United and you wouldn’t be surprised by the names that ask.”

Source

Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Sports