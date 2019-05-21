Piers Morgan branded a 'moron' in 'garbage’ Game of Thrones Twitter spat with Irvine Welsh

Piers Morgan, 54, took to Twitter to respond to Irvine Welsh, 60, who slammed the Good Morning Britain frontman for brandishing Game Of Thrones as “over-hyped garbage”, despite never having watched a single episode. It left the ITV favourite fuming at the author as he labelled him an “offensive little berk”. The drama between the pair began after Piers wrote in view of his 6.65 million followers: “BREAKING: I don’t care what happened in the #GameofThronesFinale because I’ve never watched a second of this fantastical over-hyped garbage & never will.” Irvine retweeted the post in view of his 292,000 followers, slamming the presenter as he fumed: “Never watched a second of it, yet knows it’s over-hyped garbage.

“There’s very little you can do with such a moron in the modern world other than give them a mainstream media/political platform to talk utter s••te and then deem them ‘provocative’ or ‘controversial’.” His retort prompted the GMB host to fire back, saying: “I’ve never met you… but know you’re an offensive little berk.” Piers’ tweet comes after the final episode of the fantasy drama Game of Thrones aired yesterday. Social media users flocked to respond to the spat, with opinions divided over their reactions. One person seemingly appeared to agree with Irvine, saying: “He’s right, how can you judge something you can’t be ar***d to watch?” But another person commented: “I have to say I am with Piers on this. Overhyped? Absolutely. If it wasn’t I wouldn’t have a clue it existed. And I certainly don’t care that it does!”

Read Also PS Plus Free Game WARNING: The PS4 download you don’t want to miss While a third person added: “Berk is a great word, proper underrated and most people don’t even know what it means which makes it even funnier.” It looks like the feud between the two has simmered down as Irvine has not yet responded to Piers. Irvine is an acclaimed writer, famous for his novel Trainspotting, which was later made into a film. This was not the first vicious social media spat the TV star has become in embroiled in recent days, after he took to the micro-blogging site to slam pop legend Madonna, during her performance at the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 on Sunday. After she took to the stage, singing Like A Prayer and a new song, Future, from her upcoming album, Madame X, Piers couldn’t help but share his thoughts.

“RIP Madonna’s career,” he tweeted, alongside a screenshot of Madonna on the show. He later commented on the UK’s entry Michael Rice, who came last in the competition. Piers said: “Cheer up Michael Rice, we may have come last but we were still better than Madonna.#EurovisionSongContest2019 #UK.” Many of Piers’ fans agreed with his verdict, with one saying: “That’s not saying much.” “Thank you Piers, nail on the head!” another added, while a third chipped in: “Just ask her out and move on already.” Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV at 6am.

