Pixel 3a ultimate deal comes with a free Google gift but offer ends TOMORROW

Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL were announced during Google’s annual I/O developer conference earlier this month and attempt to deliver a host of features present in the more premium Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in a much more affordable package. Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL share much in common with their more premium brothers with the most notable similarity being the rear camera system that is capable of taking arguably the best photos on a smartphone at the moment. In addition to this, both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL come with OLED displays that make viewing content a pleasure. The Google duo make a few compromises in order to achieve their more appealing £399 starting price; neither have support for wireless charging or have an IP rating, meaning they are not resistant to dust and water.

Additionally, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 processor that is considered to be less capable than the Snapdragon 845 housed under the hood of the regular Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Finally, both budget handsets come with a single selfie snapper as opposed to each’s more premium brother that has an additional ultra wide-angle front module. Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are priced incredibly aggressively with the former coming in at just £399 and the latter for £469.

While such a figure is already appealing, Google is attempting to sweeten the deal for early adopters by giving away a free Nest Hub with either product. The Google Nest Hub is the rebranded name for the Google Home Hub – the device costs £119 on the tech giant’s online store. Read Also Galaxy Note 9 owners receive bad news as Samsung delays a major upgrade Google’s Pixel 3a offer comes to a close tomorrow, May 22, at 7.59am. This means Android fans that want to pick up the budget handset with a free gift need to be quick.

