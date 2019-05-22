Arthritis pain – the best sport to lower your chances of joint pain symptoms revealed

Arthritis is a common condition that affects people of all ages, according to the NHS. The most common type of arthritis in the UK is osteoarthritis. It’s caused by a gradual wearing down of the cartilage lining the joints. Making some diet or exercise swaps could help to reduce the signs of arthritis, which include joint pain and restricted movement. You could lower your risk of arthritis pain by regularly playing golf, it’s been revealed.

Playing golf could help to reduce some of the signs of arthritis, according to the American College of Rheumatology. Golf is a type of aerobic exercise, provided you carry it out at moderate-intensity, it said. Doing aerobic activities could help arthritis patients to sleep better, improve their overall mood and health, and help them to lose weight, if they’re overweight. “Also referred to as cardiorespiratory conditioning, aerobic exercises include activities that use the large muscles of the body in a repetitive and rhythmic manner,” it said. “Aerobic exercise improves heart, lung and muscle function. “For people with arthritis, this type of exercise has benefits for weight control, mood, sleep and general health.

“Safe forms of aerobic exercise include walking, aerobic dance, aquatic exercise, bicycling or exercising on equipment such as stationary bikes, treadmills or elliptical trainers. “Daily tasks and leisure activities such as mowing the lawn, raking leaves, playing golf or walking the dog also are aerobic if carried out at a moderate intensity level.” Meanwhile, it’s also important to do flexibility exercises to relieve your arthritis pain, it added. Range-of-motion exercises should be performed five to 10 times on a daily basis. Read Also Back pain: Four exercise tips to help combat pain in back and lower back pain in winter Doing these stretches before bed could even help to prevent you feeling stiff the next day.

Although your arthritis pain may not make you want to exercise, it could help to relieve symptoms in the long-term, said the NHS. If you’re overweight, losing weight through exercise could also reduce your pain, as too much weight puts extra pressure on the joints of your hips, knees, ankles and feet. You could be at risk of arthritis symptoms if you develop joint tenderness, or an increased stiffness when you haven’t moved your joints for a while. The condition can affect any joint in body, but it’s most commonly felt in the knee, hips, or small joints of the hands. Speak to a doctor if you’re worried about the warning signs of arthritis.

