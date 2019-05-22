Aston Martin DBS Superleggera – James Bond Special Edition car revealed

Aston Martin has now unveiled the DBS Superleggera, which is a special edition James Bond-inspired car. The collaboration is between Aston Martin and EON Productions, the company that produces the James Bond films with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios. The special edition car has been introduced to celebrate the 50th anniversary of James Bond film, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. 50 version of the On Her Majesty’s Secret Service DBS Superleggera special edition cars will be sold.

Each variant will be painted Olive Green to match the original 1969 Aston Martin DBS driven by James Bond in the movie. Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “Aston Martin is synonymous with James Bond and the DBS from On Her Majesty’s Secret Service has provided great inspiration to the team tasked with creating this very special edition. “This new DBS Superleggera will be an extremely distinguished ‘brute in a suit’, designed to capture the essence of the iconic DBS from the 1969 film but with a 5.2 litre twin-turbo V12, 715bhp engine!” Powering the car is a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine set far back into the chassis for better centre-of-gravity and weight distribution.

It produces 725PS and 900Nm of torque which should make it rapid, although no performance specs have been released. Some exterior design elements include carbon fibre, splitter, aero blade, and unique diamond turned and forged wheels. There is also bespoke metal grille at the centre of the face of the car which is inspired by the original vehicle. On the inside of the car, there is pure black leather trim, accented by grey blend Alcantra.

The cockpit is accented in red, inspired by the red trimmed glovebox in the original car, which held 007’s telescopic-sight rifle. Read Also James Bond 25 UK release date EARLIER than worldwide for Daniel Craig’s final 007 outing There is also bespoke designed drinks case which perfectly fits into the boot space which can first two bottles of champagne and four champagne flutes. Aston Martin Vice President & Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman said: “Creating a James Bond special edition is always an exciting challenge as we work to create a car that embodies the legend of James Bond, and the original movie car.

“The DBS Superleggera is a muscular car that commands attention, but the Olive Green gives it a subtlety that belies the beast beneath.” The On Her Majesty’s Secret Service DBS Superleggera special edition is the latest in a series of 007 inspired Aston Martins, which includes the Goldfinger DB5 continuation and the 2015 DB9 GT Bond Edition. Each of the 50 On Her Majesty’s Secret Service DBS Superleggera special editions will retail at £300,007, with first deliveries to customers commencing in Q4 2019.

