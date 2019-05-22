Britain’s Got Talent 2019: Winner already revealed after David Walliams’ Golden Buzzer?

Britain’s Got Talent’s auditions have come to an end, and now fans are gearing up to watch the live finals. It’s been a year full of talented acts, and some could argue it’s been one of the strongest years yet. One of these impressive acts was Flakefleet Primary School who blew everybody away with their routine. In fact, judge David Walliams was so impressed that he ended up pressing the Golden Buzzer, putting them straight through to the live finals.

This might be one of the reasons why they have now been made favourites to win the whole show. Leading bookmaker Coral has put them in pole position after cutting their odds from 5-1 to 4-1 on to be crowned champions of this year’s talent competition. Chapter 13 is behind them on 5-1, with David and Finn making up the top three with odds of 6-1. “Chapter 13 had jumped to the top of our market, but the latest surge of bets has been on Flakefleet Primary School, and the choir are now our clear favourites once more to win Britain’s Got Talent this year,” said Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead. He continued: “Punters are backing them in their numbers to be the ones to go all the way.” With the live shows beginning this Monday, people are starting to take a keen interest in the acts the judges have decided to put through.

Only 40 of them have made it to the live finals, and they’ll all be battling it out to be crowned 2019’s Britain’s Got Talent champions. Read Also Randy Rainbow Releases Mocking Musical Number About Donald Trump's Wall In return, they get a £250,000 cash prize and the chance to perform at this year’s Royal Variety Performance in front of royalty. Meanwhile, other acts near the top of Coral’s betting include Ben Hart (10-1 to win), Jonathan Goodwin (12-1) and another Golden Buzzer winner Giorgia Borg (16-1). This all comes after Grenfell Tower survivor, Leanne Mya, had viewers and the show’s judges in tears with her excellent performance. Upon taking to the stage, Leanne revealed she survived the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower in 2017 before judge Simon Cowell reassured her and told her not to be nervous.

She then went on to sing Lay Me Down by Sam Smith and the minute she let out the first note the audience fell into a stunned silence. After she performed, the judges and the audience were on their feet, hugely impressed and moved by what they had just watched. The viewers were just as blown away by Leanne’s performance as the judges were, and one viewer tweeted: “Crying my eyes out at BGT this hangover is not ok.” One viewer wrote: “Her voice is beautiful,” and another added: “Wow she was just so incredible you feel all the passion and commitment in her voice. Bless her.” Another viewer said: “Leanne was incredible,” and one more person wrote: “Huge respect to the Grenfell Tower Survivor, Leanne. Your voice is beautiful.” Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturday at 8pm on ITV.

