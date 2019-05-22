Britain’s middle class at HIGH RISK of cancer death due to TOO MUCH WORK – shock research

More than half of Britain’s workforce have not visited their doctor in five years as they believe they have too high a work load. With little time to escape from the workplace, Britons are leaving aches and pains untreated, with 62 percent of the middle class not seeing their doctors in half a decade. A shocking 14 percent of people believe they have a serious condition, but feel they are unable to take the time off work.

Some 16 percent of people have ignored serious symptoms due to a lack of time to visit a doctor and a separate 16 percent have failed to have regular check-ups despite a family history of cancer. This is according to shock new research from Ancon Medical – a firm which produces screening and diagnosis medical devices – who surveyed more than 2,000 people in the UK. As a result, early cancer diagnosis is being missed, resulting in unnecessary premature death, according to the research given exclusively to Express.co.uk. Statistics from Cancer Research show that in the UK alone, 450 people died every day as a result of the disease between 2014 and 2016.

This number could be reduced drastically, according to Ancon Medical, if Britons felt more comfortable with their workload and were more easily able to get the necessary time off work. Wesley Baker, CEO of ANCON Medical, said: “Catching serious disease early is one of the most important factors in the overall survival rates of patients; it is hugely concerning to see the number of people in the UK that are currently ignoring serious symptoms. Read Also Grandparents can get an extra £5,000 from their state pension - how much can you claim? “When found at its earliest stage, more than a third of people with lung cancer will survive the disease for five years or more, compared with around 5 in 100 of people when discovered at a later stage. “This shows the vital importance of getting symptoms diagnosed as early as possible.”

