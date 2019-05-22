Briton, 58, dies on Ryanair flight due to depart for Scotland after emergency treatment

Ryanair has issued its “deepest sympathies” after a female passenger died onboard one of its planes bound for Scotland from Mallorca. A female passenger tragically passed away just before it was due to depart for Edinburgh. The tragedy happened at noon today, according to the local media, as she was preparing to travel from the Palma airport of Son Sant Joan to Edinburgh. The woman is believed to be 58 years of age. Additional reporting by Rita Sobot.

Sources say she became ill inside the plane. Paramedics were called on board to help her but there was nothing they could do to help her and she was pronounced dead. A forensic doctor was called to the airport, together with several police officers. The plane could not leave at the scheduled time due to the incident but took off three hours later. Passengers had been asked to disembark whilst the medics were on board.

The death of the British woman has been reported to the Palma court, which has opened proceedings, according to Diario de Mallorca. The autopsy, which is expected to be performed tomorrow, will clarify the causes of death. The main hypothesis is that she suffered a heart attack. A spokesperson for Ryanair told Express.co.uk: “This flight from Palma to Edinburgh (22 May) was delayed ahead of take-off after a customer became ill prior to departure. “Paramedics boarded the aircraft after medical assistance was requested but the customer sadly passed away.

“Ryanair extends its deepest sympathies to the bereaved and is providing any assistance required.” Read Also Why Going To Galaxy's Edge On Opening Day May Be The Best Idea After All Meanwhile, in a completely separate incident earlier this year, Virgin Atlantic passengers were screened after landing at Gatwick Airport after falling sick while on board a plane transporting passengers from a cruise ship. Emergency services surrounded the plane after flight VS610 landed at Gatwick at 5.25am. All customers were then taken for a four-hour screening process, with two promptly transferred to hospital. Images quickly surfaced on Twitter, taken by passengers who were kept in a separate area of the West Sussex transport hub, showing the events which unfolded.

Source

Daily Express :: Travel News Feed

Travel