Carol Kirkwood: ‘In my dreams’ BBC Breakfast weather star spills after Dan Walker fail

Carol Kirkwood, 56, presented the weather live from Richmond Park today where she shared some facts about the stunning London location. She told BBC Breakfast viewers: “There’s actually a protected view across London to St Paul’s Cathedral.” Throwing in a little joke about her age, she said with a dead-pan expression: “It’s been in place since 1992, the year of my birth.” After BBC Breakfast hosts Dan Walker, 42, and Louise Minchin, 50, failed to notice her quip, Carol took to Twitter to admit she wasn’t actually born in 1992.

Carol addressed her apparent year of birth and told her 155,000 Twitter followers: “Ok…. so I wasn’t born in 1992…xxxx,” alongside laughing emojis. The BBC favourite received many compliments with one person responding: “You would certainly pass for being 27.” “Only in my dreams !” Carol replied. “You look like you were,” another one of her followers said, to which Carol responded: “Bless you … if only!” After fans got in contact online about Carol’s quip, Dan spoke to the weather star on air. He said: “Carol, right, we had somebody contact us to say in your last weather you said something about 1992, the year you were born and they said why didn’t we correct you.”

“That’s because we know you were born in 1992, Carol, surely,” he continued. Carol laughing as she replied: “Bless you Dan, I’ll never hear a bad word said about you ever again. “Not that I have to date.” After their chat, Carol wrote on Twitter: “Love @mrdanwalker Good answer xxx,” along with kiss face and laughing emojis. Read Also We need to talk about extreme weather The meteorologist has certainly been enjoying herself at Richmond Park this morning as she has inundated her Twitter account with pictures of the beautiful scenery.

Next to two pictures of a stunning white roses, Carol said: “Never tire of looking at beautiful flowers. This rose has a very dainty perfume @BBCBreakfast @theroyalparks xxx.” Showing off more of the incredible grounds to her followers, Carol zoomed her camera out to get a better of view of all the different flowers and shrubs. “Richmond Park is the largest of the eight @theroyalparks in London,” she captioned it. “It is so big you could actually fit all the other parks inside it’s 2500 acres! @BBCBreakfast xxx.” BBC Breakfast continues tomorrow on BBC One at 6.00am.

