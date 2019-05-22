Heart attack symptoms: Six signs the life-threatening condition could be happening to you

A heart attack (myocardial infraction) is a serious medical condition which happens when the supply of blood to part of the heart gets blocked. The plaque eventually breaks away and forms a clot. The interrupted blood flow can damage or destroy part of the heart muscle. heart is a muscle that becomes damaged due to a lack of oxygen which happens when the coronary arteries develop buildups of fatty deposits (plaques) and causecoronary heart disease. It’s estimated that around 175,000 people have a heart attack every year in the UK. The risk increases the older you are and men tend to get them at a younger age than woman.

Ways to avoid heart attacks include:

Quitting smoking

Exercise

Eat a healthy diet

Maintain a healthy weight

Get enough sleep

Manage stress

Visit your doctor regularly and check your health screening

The NHS advises: “A heart attack is a medical emergency. Dial 999 and ask for an ambulance if you suspect a heart attack.

“A lack of blood to the heart may seriously damage the heart muscle and can be life-threatening.

“It’s important to stress that not everyone experiences severe chest pain; the pain can often be mild and mistaken for indigestion.

“It’s the combination of symptoms thats important in determining whether a person is having a heart attack, and not the severity of chest pain.”