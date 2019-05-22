How to live longer – the 10p vegetable to slash your risk of diabetes revealed

Eating a healthy, balanced diet – including at least five portions of fruit and vegetables a day – could lower your risk of an early death , according to the NHS . You could also boost your lifespan by doing regular exercise. It’s the “miracle cure” we’ve all been waiting for, it said. Making some small diet or lifestyle changes could help to increase your life expectancy and avoid an early death. You could prevent an early death, and lower your risk of diabetes, by regularly eating onions, it’s been revealed.

Onions are a crucial vegetable that keep the heart healthy, while also protecting against a number of cancers, according to dietitian Juliette Kellow and nutritionist Dr Sarah Brewer.

Diabetes patients could also benefit from eating onions, as they may help to reduce blood sugar levels.

Onions are part of the allium family, which also includes garlic and leeks.

Everyone should aim to eat at least one portion of alliums in a single day, they said.

“All members of the allium family are great for flavour,” they wrote in their book ‘Eat Better Live Longer – Understand What Your Body Needs To Stay Healthy’.

“Plus, they are packed with naturally occurring plant chemicals that help keep the heart healthy, regulate blood sugar levels, and protect against cancer.