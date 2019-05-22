How to live longer – the 10p vegetable to slash your risk of diabetes revealed

Eating a healthy, balanced diet – including at least five portions of fruit and vegetables a day – could lower your risk of an early death, according to the NHS. You could also boost your lifespan by doing regular exercise. It’s the “miracle cure” we’ve all been waiting for, it said. Making some small diet or lifestyle changes could help to increase your life expectancy and avoid an early death. You could prevent an early death, and lower your risk of diabetes, by regularly eating onions, it’s been revealed.
Onions are a crucial vegetable that keep the heart healthy, while also protecting against a number of cancers, according to dietitian Juliette Kellow and nutritionist Dr Sarah Brewer.
Diabetes patients could also benefit from eating onions, as they may help to reduce blood sugar levels.
Onions are part of the allium family, which also includes garlic and leeks.
Everyone should aim to eat at least one portion of alliums in a single day, they said.
“All members of the allium family are great for flavour,” they wrote in their book ‘Eat Better Live Longer – Understand What Your Body Needs To Stay Healthy’.
“Plus, they are packed with naturally occurring plant chemicals that help keep the heart healthy, regulate blood sugar levels, and protect against cancer.
“Garlic and onions may help to lower blood sugar levels, making them beneficial for people with insulin resistance [the precursor for type 2 diabetes] or diabetes.
“In one study of patients with diabetes, a 100g serving of red onion significantly reduced blood sugar levels.
“For optimum benefits, finely chop or crush garlic to release the sulphur compounds.”
Eating alliums could also improve the health of your gut, the nutritionists added.
They’re prebiotics, which means they’re rich in undigestible fibre. This fibre provides food for bacteria in the intestine, which helps the digestive tract to continue working.
Eating five portions of fruit and vegetables every week is the best way to make sure you lead a long and healthy life.
Regular exercise is a crucial aspect to improving overall health, and helping you to live longer.
People that do regular exercise are up to 50 per cent less likely to develop type 2 diabetes and some cancers, said the NHS.
It may even slash the chances of coronary heart disease and stroke by up to 35 per cent.
All UK adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity every week.
Source
Daily Express :: Health Feed
weight loss