Huawei Google BAN – How shock new Android phone block will affect YOU

Huawei smartphone owners could find themselves missing out on some big new features and updates in the future as Google has revealed a shock new ban on the Chinese firm. The news of the block was revealed earlier today with Google confirming it is being forced to suspend Huawei’s Android licence. This is in response to the Trump administration adding Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to a trade blacklist. Speaking about the new ban, a Google spokesperson said: “We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications. “For users of our services, Google Play and the security protections from Google Play Protect will continue to function on existing Huawei devices.”

So what does it mean for the millions of consumers who own Huawei devices or want to buy one in the future? Huawei has been quick to release a statement which says it will continue to offer support and updates to devices that are already in the hands of consumers. This means if you own a phone such as the P20 Pro or Mate 20 Pro it should stay secure and free from software bugs. However, it seems unlikely that these devices will receive any major Android upgrades in the future and that could be hugely disappointing for users. Google recently revealed its new Android Q operating system which is expected to be released later this year. This new ban could mean Huawei users will now be stuck with the current Android 9 Pie OS and won’t ever get to see the new features on offer with Q.

Android Q includes a swathe of updates with a new Dark Theme, Gestural Navigations and a Focus Mode which has been designed for all those times you’re working or studying, and you want to focus to get something done. Read Also NASA detects ‘MASSIVE anomaly’ below Antarctica sparking SHOCK Nazi WW2 claim Missing out on this update is clearly disappointing but things could get even worse for future Huawei devices such as the Mate 30 Pro. Without a license, it seems Huawei will be forced to ditch many of Google’s own apps which include hugely popular services such as Maps, Gmail and Photos. With these applications missing from future flagships, it could put consumers off buying a Huawei device which would be a major problem for the company.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Huawei declared: “Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world. “As one of Android’s key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry. “Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products covering those have been sold or still in stock globally. “We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally.”

