Melinda Messenger, 48, puts on busty display in retro dress at Lizzie Cundy’s book launch

Melinda Messenger, 48, put on a busty display in London last night.
The English television presenter and former glamour girl donned a vintage-inspired green dress for the launch of Lizzie Cundy’s new book, Tales from the Red Carpet.
The beautiful blonde, who is single again after recently splitting up with her boyfriend Chris Harding, who she met on Channel 4 dating show First Dates, smiled for the cameras at private member’s club Tramp where the event took place.
Bruce Forsyth’s widow Wilnelia Merced, 61, was also at the book launch along with ‘Allo ‘Allo! star Vicki Michelle, 68, and English socialite Lizzie, 49.
Melinda showcased her killer curves in the pretty patterned dress which was adorned with butterflies and flowers.
The low-cut neckline drew attention to her famous assets while the button details and capped sleeves and added interest to her retro ensemble.
The former Fort Boyard star’s dress nipped in at the waist, however a pretty red petticoat, which was visible under her dress, created a classic 1950s-style full skirt.
Melinda finished off her look with a slick of red lipstick and lashings of mascara which emphasised her eyelashes.
She posed for photographers on the red carpet before heading into the venue for the main event.
Source
Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed
celebrity