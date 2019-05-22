Melinda Messenger, 48, puts on busty display in retro dress at Lizzie Cundy’s book launch

Melinda Messenger, 48, put on a busty display in London last night.

The English television presenter and former glamour girl donned a vintage-inspired green dress for the launch of Lizzie Cundy’s new book, Tales from the Red Carpet.

The beautiful blonde, who is single again after recently splitting up with her boyfriend Chris Harding, who she met on Channel 4 dating show First Dates, smiled for the cameras at private member’s club Tramp where the event took place.

Bruce Forsyth’s widow Wilnelia Merced, 61, was also at the book launch along with ‘Allo ‘Allo! star Vicki Michelle, 68, and English socialite Lizzie, 49.