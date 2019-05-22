Trump nominates Barbara Barrett as Air Force secretary

Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he has nominated former ambassador to Finland, Barbara Barrett, as the next Air Force secretary.

“I am pleased to announce my nomination of Barbara Barrett of Arizona, and former Chairman of the Aerospace Corporation, to be the next Secretary of the Air Force,” he tweeted.

“She will be an outstanding Secretary,” he added.

The 68-year-old jet pilot, Barrett, would replace Heather Wilson, who is stepping down from the post later this month to join the private sector.

Barbara Barrett has also served as Chairman of the Aerospace Corporation. (ANI)

