Andrew Hall dead: Coronation Street and Butterflies actor dies after short illness aged 65

Coronation Street actor, who starred as Marc Selby on the soap, passed away on Monday following a short illness. Andrew Hall’s death has been confirmed by his management group InterTalent Rights. They tweeted: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our client and friend Andrew Hall who sadly passed away on Monday after a short illness. “Andrew was loved by audiences for his many roles, most notably Butterflies, Coronation Street and, more recently, Syfy’s Blood Drive.”

Andrew’s agent Alex Segal described Andrew as “an extremely talented actor”. According to the Independent, he also said the star was the “nicest of men and an extremely talented actor”. “We are so sad to hear of his passing. “Andrew was loved at InterTalent Rights Group where he had been a client in our Actors Division since 2014. He was a client and a friend. “Our thoughts are with his wife Abi and all of Andrew’s family and friends.”

Andrew was best known for his role as Russell Parkinson in the BBC show Butterflies. He starred as the character between 1978 and 198, playing the son of Wendy Craig. He most recently appeared as The Gentleman in the SyFy series Blood Drive. Andrew joined Coronation Street in 2011, starring as Audrey Roberts’ lover. Away from the big screen, Andrew also starred as Bill in the West End production of Mamma Mia!.

Following the news of his death, many of his fans flocked to Twitter to pay tribute. One Twitter user wrote: “He was the real deal. So kind and empathetic, brilliant actor, loving father (every time we spoke he talked about his children and grandchildren).” Read Also After lambasting Twitter, Trump meets CEO Another penned: “I am so so sad to learn of the death of my dear friend Andrew Hall. I shall miss his rangey walk, sweetness generosity and endless good humour. “He was a true gentleman. Farewell Andrew we’re really going to miss you.” Andrew is survived by his wife Abigail, his mother Mabel, his children Kate and Josh, and his grandchildren Jasper and Maggie.

Source

Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

celebrity