Bohemian Rhapsody elected UK ' s FAVOURITE biopic in NEW survey: Who did Freddie Mercury top?

There’s been something of a renewal in appeal of the biopic in the last few years. And adhering to massive economic as well as Oscar- winning success, it might come as little shock that Freddie Mercury film Bohemian Rhapsody is the UK’s preferred. Showcase Cinemas questioned 2000 Brits as well as 28% of them elected the Queen- driven film. Just behind was Schindler’s List as well as The King’sSpeech Here’s the complete top 10:
THE UK’S TOP 10 BIOPICS OF ALL TIME
1. Bohemian Rhapsody– Freddie Mercury (28%)
2. Schindler’s List– Oskar Schindler (18%)
3. The King’s Speech– King George VI (12%)
4. The Theory of Everything– Stephen Hawking (11%)
5. Braveheart– William Wallace (9%)
6. Darkest Hour– Winston Churchill (6%)
7. Lawrence of Arabia– TE Lawrence (5%)
8. Diana– Princess Diana (4%)
9. Stan & & Ollie– Laurel as well as Hardy (4%)
10 Mary Queen of Scots– Mary Stuart (3%)
THE UK’S MOST WANTED BIOPICS
1. David Attenborough (19%)
2. Barack Obama (13%)
3. George Michael (11%)
4. Bob Marley (10%)
5. Albert Einstein (10%)
6. Amy Winehouse (9%)
7. Marilyn Monroe (8%)
8. Marie Curie (8%)
9. Frank Sinatra (6%)
10 Vincent Van Gogh (6%)
