Chelsea news: Juventus chiefs split on appointing Sarri as Blues ordered to pay Conte £9m

A Premier League manager’s tribunal ruled that the Stamford Bridge club have to pay up the final year of the Italian’s contract, after a bitter year-long legal battle with Conte, who had cited unfair dismissal.

It is a ruling that means that Chelsea have now been forced to pay out more than a staggering £90 million in compensation to sacked managers since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003. Conte won the Premier League and the FA Cup in his two-year stint in charge of Chelsea, who are not expected to appeal against the verdict.

That £90m figure could climb even higher if Abramovich axes current Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri at the end of this season. But Chelsea could avoid that fate if one of several Italian clubs said to be interested in the 60 year old comes in for him.

Juventus, who last week announced that coach Massimo Allegri would be leaving at the end of this season, have made contact with Sarri’s agents. But Chelsea will demand £5 million if the Italian giants do come calling.