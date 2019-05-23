Eden Hazard to Real Madrid: Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri gives cryptic transfer response

And ahead of the Blues taking on Arsenal in the Europa League final next week, Maurizio Sarri was asked about the future of the Belgian. But the Italian gave a cryptic response suggesting even if he had talked to Hazard he would let the player announce his decision in good time. Hazard has once again been in incredible form this season, netting 19 goals and providing 16 assists in all competitions. And the 28-year-old will once again want to make the difference against Arsenal, especially if it is to be his last game for Chelsea.

In his press conference, Sarri explained: “I want to respect his decision. I hope he will stay with us. “We need to be ready if he wants something different. “If I have spoken with him then I won’t tell you.” Sarri also opened up on his own future at Stamford Bridge. He said: “My future is Wednesday, I only have to think with that. I have two years left.

“I will speak to the club as I want to see if they are happy with me. “As you know I like very much the Premier League, it is the most important Championship, I think. I am excited to be here.” Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has been linked with replacing Sarri at Stamford Bridge as he continues to impress in charge of Derby. Sarri also gave an update on how he has felt about his first season at the club.

He added: “I think that we had a good season, with a lot of problems of course. We lost two or three matches very badly. Read Also Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd £100m plan, Chelsea exit, Arsenal identify Suarez replacement “We finished third, final of League Cup now we have the possibility of the Europa League. “If we are able to win then it will be a wonderful season. This group deserves to continue and to improve more. “I don’t know the date of the meeting, if there is one. It is clear I have a contract.”

