FREE Echo deal ends TODAY as big new offers announced by Amazon

There’s just today left to get a free Amazon Echo. This smart speaker offer, from BT, ends at midnight on May 23 with anyone signing up to certain broadband bundles getting this device for no extra cost. BT has been running this offer for a while but there’s not long left if you fancy taking them up on this free gift. The Echo is available when customers take out bundles including BT’s Superfast Fibre Essential, Superfast Fibre and Superfast Fibre 2 plans.

These broadband packages start from £29.99 per month and include BT’s new Stay Fast Guarantee which promises to maintain speeds or get £20 back. YOU CAN FIND THE BT DEAL HERE Along with BT currently offering a free Echo, there’s also a number of other ways to get a very cheap speaker. Amazon has just launched a new sale which is offering a number of its smart devices at a much cheaper price. The savings include money off the standard Amazon Echo, smaller Echo Dot and Echo Input which turns any normal speaker you have in your home smart. The Echo is currently reduced to £69.99 – saving £20, the Dot is dropped to £29.99 – saving £20 and the Input is now just £19.99 – saving £15. YOU CAN FIND THE AMAZON DEALS HERE

One final deal from Amazon allows customers to buy the Echo Dot for under £1. This smaller device is currently available for just 99p when subscribing to Amazon Music’s Family Plan. This subscription costs £14.99 per month but does allow up to six people to listen to music at the same time. Read Also Aspirin offers fresh hope to patients with head cancer YOU CAN FIND OUT MORE ABOUT AMAZON’S DEAL HERE Amazon also boasts that there are over 50 million tracks available on its service which can all be streamed straight to devices including the Echo. As a quick reminder, all of these devices allow you to play music, hear the latest news or weather reports and even find out how long your commute home is via Alexa voice search. The speakers can also set timers, turn on the heating and switch off lights plus there’s numerous games and fun facts that Alexa has up her sleeve. Amazon recently added Apple Music support which now means you can hear all your favourite songs and playlists simply by asking for them to be played.

Source

Daily Express :: Tech Feed

Technology