Galaxy S10 ultimate upgrade is available NOW but this Samsung flagship comes at a cost

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is getting a huge upgrade which will make it infinitely faster than anything we’ve seen before. The Galaxy S10 5G will harness the power of this new mobile technology and bring impressive download speeds to this flagship device. The new Galaxy is available now to pre-order from Samsung, EE and Vodafone and comes in either Majestic Black or Crown Silver. There’s also 256GB storage capacity and 8GB RAM with prices for this device starting from a rather hefty £1,099.

Other features that set it apart from the standard Galaxy S10 include 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen which is the largest ever S Series display. The Galaxy S10 5G also features a new 3D Depth Camera on both sides of the phone that uses Time of Flight (ToF) technology to judge depth and distance, taking your videos to the next level with Live focus. The 3D Depth Camera also offers Quick Measure functionality, allowing customers to instantly measure the distance, area or volume of an object or space. The Galaxy S10 5G is backed up by a powerful 4,500mAh battery – the largest battery available in the Galaxy S range which can be refilled via a Super-Fast 25W charger.

Speaking about the S10 5G, Conor Pierce, Corporate VP for Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland, said: “The next-generation 5G network will change everything; the way we connect and communicate, the way we work and play, and the next-generation network deserves a device which is future ready. “The Galaxy S10 5G is bigger, better and faster than any S-series device we’ve ever made.” The news of this launch comes as EE has just announced the launch of its 5G signal which will be switched on next week. Read Also FREE Amazon Echo deal is back as 15 new things to ask Alexa REVEALED In fact, customers will be able to access 5G speeds from May 30 with EE saying users should experience an increase in speeds of around 100-150Mbps even in the busiest areas. Some customers will break the one gigabit-per-second milestone on their 5G smartphones. EE’s 5G signal will be available in six cities: London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast.

Speaking at yesterday’s launch, Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer division, said: “This is the start of the UK’s 5G journey and great news for our customers that want and need the best connections. “We’ve started with 5G in some of the busiest parts of the UK, the widest range of 5G devices in the UK, and plans that give customers the best mobile connection and great benefits. “5G will create new experiences with augmented reality, make our customers’ lives easier, and help launch entirely new businesses that we haven’t even imagined. “We’re upgrading more than 100 sites to 5G every month from today to connect more places to what 5G can enable.”

