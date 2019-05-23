GTA 6 release date update: Next Grand Theft Auto NOT launching on this console

GTA 6 may not make an appearance on Google’s new Stadia console, after all.

Rockstar parent company Take-Two recently suggested that the company would bring its new game releases to Google Stadia.

That’s according to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, who praised the console when talking to investors.

“You know the promise of being able to sign on to a service with virtually no barriers, without a box in between, and being able to play our games on any device whatsoever around the world, and to do it with low latency, well that’s very compelling if that can be delivered, and the folks at Google minimally have said it will be delivered and will be delivered in relatively short order,” he said.

“Conceptually we want to be where the consumer is, and we’ll support new entrants and we are a believer in streaming services.

“Again, you know we need to have business models that make sense for us. So far, we’re pretty optimistic.”

Zelnick’s comments gave fans hope that GTA 6 would get a release date on Google Stadia when it launches.

The only problem is that according to supposed leaked Google Stadia specs, the console may not be quite up to scratch.