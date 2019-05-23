Inverness airport strike: Dozens of flights including easyJet and BA cancelled – is yours?

Scottish airport, Inverness Airport, will see staff walk out tomorrow, Wednesday, in a 24-hour spate of industrial action. Workers at the transport hub, which operates regional flights to destinations across England and international routes to Amsterdam, will walk out for a day following ongoing disputes over pay. A spokesperson for the airport warned the impact of the Prospect union members walk out may last longer than the single day, and urged travellers on airlines such as easyJet and Flybe to check their routes scheduled for May 24 also. They posted on Twitter: “Due to strike action we will be closed to air traffic on 23rd May.

“We are working closely with airlines to mitigate the effect of the strike, so please check with your airline if you are travelling on 22nd, 23rd or 24th May. “We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause.” This means many travellers from airports across the UK, and in particular business travellers or those heading on a city break, may be affected. The airport’s managing director, Inglis Lyon, released a lengthy statement in which he insisted the transport centre was “working closely” with airlines to “mitigate the effects of strike action.” He added: “We are disappointed that our efforts to provide possible solutions have been rejected by Prospect and its claim has not altered and remains a wage increase of at least 10 per cent.

“From the outset the union has repeatedly cited pay differentials between our staff and controllers working in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London. “Air traffic movements make this comparison misleading and unrealistic. Read Also Sri Lanka explores tourism market potential in Switzerland “Furthermore, the evidence from the analysis of air traffic controller pay at non-HIAL airports jointly undertaken by HIAL and Prospect did not support a double-digit wage award. “We believe HIAL air traffic controllers are well remunerated and have already accepted a pay increase backdated to April 2018.” In perhaps a last ditch attempt to avoid the action, he added: “I urge the union to moderate its claim to help us jointly resolve matters.”

Meanwhile, advice for passengers who have seen their flights cancelled has been issued by UK solicitors. Coby Benson, Flight Delay Compensation Solicitor at Bott and Co told Express.co.uk: “People affected by a cancelled flight should ensure that they are re-routed at the earliest available opportunity under comparable transport conditions. “Passengers should be entitled to be re-routed with ANY airline and it is the booked airline’s responsibility to assist their passengers, even if it means on rival airlines. “Regardless of the reason for the hold up, people are legally entitled to care and assistance by the airline if they are stuck at the airport and have been delayed by more than two hours or have their flight cancelled. “Food and drink vouchers should be provided as well as means for passengers to communicate, including being entitled to a telephone call and an email. “Accommodation must be provided if passengers are delayed overnight and transport to and from the accommodation and the airport must also be provided. “According to EU Regulation passengers should place a claim when delays or cancellations are within the airlines control and inherent with the day to day running of an airline, which include cabin crew strikes, technical faults and weather which is not considered ‘freak’. Read Also Looking to Thailand to build Jamaica's medical tourism “People can also claim for delays and cancellations, up to 600 Euros, dating back six years which are over three hours and not considered ‘extraordinary circumstances’.” Meanwhile, the strikes precede suspected industrial action at London Heathrow over the Bank Holiday weekend, during which therw was a fear for food shortages. Yet a spokesperson today confirmed to Express.co.uk they had been called off. An Alpha LSG spokesperson said: “We are pleased that Unite has responded to our offers and will be taking them to ballot, resulting in the planned industrial action for this week being postponed. “Over the last 18 months we have set about making important staff roster changes to meet operational demands at Heathrow and we have tried to work with Unite throughout the process to reach the best possible outcome for our colleagues. “We hope to soon reach a long-term solution.”

Source

Daily Express :: Travel News Feed

Travel