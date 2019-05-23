James Bond 25: Daniel Craig INJURED on set and needs SURGERY – Release date delayed again?

Is the latest Bond movie cursed? Fans were originally hoping for the film in November this year. Filming had been already been delayed for over a year after Craig’s wife gave birth to their first child. Then the director, Danny Boyle, was suddenly fired. The release date has been put back more than once and the movie was moved again from February to April 2020. Now, reports of an on-set injury have been confirmed with the announcement Craig will have surgery on his ankle.

The news broke last weekend about a dramatic fall on set in Jamaica. The leak said: “He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly. He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle.” Now the official James Bond social media feeds have confirmed the British star will have “minor surgery.” Even minor, presumably any surgery at all on an ankle will mean restricted movement for a while? The official announcement addressed worries that filming would be delayed.

The statement said: “BOND 25 update: Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica. “Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. “The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020.”

Following the move from its February 14, 29020, release date, Bond 25 is currently expected to hit cinemas two months later. The film is scheduled for release in the UK on April 3, 2020, and a little later in the US on April 8, 2020. A recent press conference revealed new cast members Rami Malek, Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen and Dali Benssalah, alongside returning stars Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomi Harris, and Ralph Fiennes. Read Also James Bond SHOCK: Tom Hiddleston SUDDENLY new favourite to replace Daniel Craig as 007

