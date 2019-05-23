James Bond actor Daniel Craig's co-star reveals RACY game they played during performances

James Bond star Daniel Craig, 51, and Jason Isaacs, 55, starred as lovers in live National Theatre production Angels in 1993. Now, the actor has revealed what the pair got up to to distract each other on stage. Jason discussed the scenes during his appearance on Sky One’s There’s Something About Movies. A picture of Jason and Daniel in action was shown on the screen, showing the latter with his hand on Jason’s face.

Host Alan Carr, 42, asked: “What is going on there?” Explaining all, Jason said: “We’re in a play called Angels of America, one of the greatest plays written in the 20th century. “And there we are sh*****g each other senseless for seven hours a day at the national.” Elaborating on that particular scene, Jason quipped: “What’s going on is probably one of us is tugging the other one’s balls to try and make them laugh in the middle of a line!” Alan then joked: “It turns out I do like theatre after all!” Jason previously described Daniel as a “sexy man” when discussing their scenes.

He told The Independent: “I’ve played a lot of gay parts, and it’s a barrier for me to get over snogging men. “But Daniel was so easy… he’s such a sexy man.” Daniel began his career on the stage after graduating from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 1991. He has since gone on to be a Hollywood star and is best known for his portrayal of James Bond. Last month, it was revealed he will reprising his role for his final stint as the 007 star. Read Also Chris Evans: Bob Harris hints at REAL reason Virgin Radio host left BBC Radio 2 The new film, provisionally titled Bond 25, is expected to be released in April 2020.

Daniel will star alongside the likes of Rami Malek, 38, and Ana de Armas, 31. The actor was previously asked if he could imagine his iconic character being gay after Raoul Silva (played by Javier Bardem) was seen caressing his face in a scene back in 2012. But shutting down the thought, he told E! Online: “No, because he’s not gay.” When quizzed further, he added: “And I don’t think Javier’s character is either, I think he’d f**k anything.” There’s Something About Movies airs on Thursdays at 9pm on Sky One and NOW TV.

