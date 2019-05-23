Pokemon Go June Community Day update as Raid Week starts

Pokemon Go, now in the middle of Raid Week, have just learnt more about the upcoming June Community Day.
If you haven’t heard much about them before, Community Days are celebrations that offer limited time bonuses.
One of these bonuses includes an increased spawn count for one specially selected Pokemon, who will also be assigned an exclusive move, only unlockable during the event.
Throw in a few rewards, like a reduction in Egg Hatching Distance, and you’ve got yourself a Community Day.
And the one for June has been revealed as including Slakoth, which evolves into Vigoroth and Slaking.
If you manage to evolve a Slakoth during the three-hour event, you’ll unlock the special move, which has yet to be announced.
The other big bonus of the June Community Day will be the chance at encountering a shiny Slakoth.
Shiny Slakoths share the same moves and attributes as standard versions, the only difference being that it sports different colours.
The other good news is that Pokemon Go Trainer won’t be waiting long for the new event to kick off.
The June Community Day celebrations have been scheduled for June 8, the weekend E3 gets going in LA.
The times for the event has been set for between 3pm and 6pm, with an extra hour available to evolve your Slakoth and claim all the rewards possible.
Before the new Community Day, fans can enjoy the new Raid Week event that’s just begun.
Trainers will have a full week of exciting raids to show off their battling skills, with the event set to end on Tuesday, May 28.
Niantic has confirmed that during Raid Week, Shiny Lapras will be joining Raid Battles, while five Raid Passes will be available to pick up at Gyms at no cost.
Lapras will have its own special Raid Day, happening on May 25 and May 26, times are available below:
- The Americas, Greenland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (local time)
- Asia-Pacific: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (local time)
Raid Week will also include 2× Raid Stardust and 2× Raid XP as rewards available to everyone on Android and iOS.
If you are not able to defeat the Boss in the battle, you may rejoin the raid and battle again, and you won’t need to use another Raid Pass to rejoin; your pass will grant you access to the battle for the duration of the raid. You can join as many times as you’d like before the raid ends.
Raid Week will include these Battle for fans to enjoy:
★: Machop, Slakoth, Shinx, Bronzor
★★: Misdreavus, Kirlia, Mawile, Feebas, Clamperl, Bibarel
★★★: Alolan Raichu, Chansey, Scyther, Aerodactyl, Floatzel
★★★★: Alolan Marowak, Dragonite, Tyranitar, Absol, Metagross
If you and your fellow Trainers are successful in defeating the Raid Boss, you’ll earn special items and a chance at catching the Pokémon. Special items may include Golden Razz Berries, Fast and Charged TM, and Rare Candy.
You’ll also receive a number of Premier Balls used for catching the Raid Boss. If Trainers on your Team made substantial progress in defeating the Boss, members of your Team will be rewarded with additional Premier Balls.
