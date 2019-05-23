Pokemon Go June Community Day update as Raid Week starts

Pokemon Go, now in the middle of Raid Week, have just learnt more about the upcoming June Community Day.

If you haven’t heard much about them before, Community Days are celebrations that offer limited time bonuses.

One of these bonuses includes an increased spawn count for one specially selected Pokemon, who will also be assigned an exclusive move, only unlockable during the event.

Throw in a few rewards, like a reduction in Egg Hatching Distance, and you’ve got yourself a Community Day.

And the one for June has been revealed as including Slakoth, which evolves into Vigoroth and Slaking.

If you manage to evolve a Slakoth during the three-hour event, you’ll unlock the special move, which has yet to be announced.

The other big bonus of the June Community Day will be the chance at encountering a shiny Slakoth.

Shiny Slakoths share the same moves and attributes as standard versions, the only difference being that it sports different colours.