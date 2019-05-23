Trump alleges 'PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!' once again before Pelosi meeting

Washington [USA], May 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday alleged “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT” once again, apparently reacting to the latest subpoenas issued to his close aides by the US congressional committee chairman.

Trump’s latest accusations come just as he’s scheduled to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to discuss a bipartisan USD 2 trillion infrastructure package to invest in roads, bridges and broadband, according to The Washington Post.

Reports have emerged that there is a rising sentiment towards impeaching the US President amongst the House Democrats, especially after a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigations was made public recently.

While Mueller gave a clean chit to Trump with regard to Russian collusion in his 2016 Presidential campaign, the Special Counsel fell short of completely exonerating the President when it came to obstruction of justice charges.

Attorney General William Barr, on the other hand, decided not to press charges against Trump, citing a lack of evidence in the Mueller report.

The Democrats have severely criticised the Trump-nominated Attorney General for his decision and have continued pressing for the public release of the complete Mueller report.

“Everything the Democrats are asking me for is based on an illegally started investigation that failed for them, especially when the Mueller Report came back with a NO COLLUSION finding. Now they say Impeach President Trump, even though he did nothing wrong, while they fish!” Trump alleged on Wednesday.

“After two years of an expensive and comprehensive Witch Hunt, the Democrats don’t like the result and they want a DO OVER. In other words, the Witch Hunt continues!” he added.

“The Democrats are getting ZERO work done in Congress. All they are focused on is trying to prove the Mueller Report wrong, the Witch Hunt!” he further tweeted.

He rounded off his rant on Twitter and said: “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!”

Even though Trump has welcomed Mueller’s clean chit, he is known for being a vocal critic of the Special Counsel’s now-concluded investigations into the 2016 Presidential elections which propelled Trump to power. He has labelled the investigations as a “witch hunt” several times previously as well. (ANI)

