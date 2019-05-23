Waitrose urgent food recall: Safety warning as product sold which may contain glass

Food recalls aren’t all too common, but from time to time, they do happen. Yesterday, it was revealed that Waitrose & Partners is recalling its Essential Waitrose Pickled Sweet Sliced Beetroot. In a notice posted on the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website, it states that the reason for this is due to some jars potentially containing small pieces of glass. “The presence of glass makes this product unsafe to eat,” it reads.

The product is the 340g Essential Waitrose Pickled Sweet Sliced Beetroot.

It has the end date of September 2020, and this alert is England and Wales specific.

No other Waitrose & Partners products are known to be affected.

Taking action, the company is recalling the product, and will be displaying a notice in all retail stores which stock the product.

Should you have bought the affected product, the FSA advise that you do not eat it.

Instead, you should return it to the store in which it was bought from, and get a full refund.