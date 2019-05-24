Antoine Griezmann: Atletico Madrid head of state sends out strict message to Barcelona target

The French ahead shocked followers recently by introducing that he would certainly seek to secure a step far from the Wanda Metropolitano in the summer season, whilst formally handing in a transfer demand. The action came simply one year on from his well known ‘La Decision’ docudrama, in which he revealed he would certainly reject Barcelona for a brand-new agreement at Atletico. He authorized a brand-new five-year offer to make him among the greatest paid gamers in La Liga after the docudrama. However, after stopping working to win any kind of prizes this period and also a frustrating leave from the Champions League to Juventus, Griezmann took the choice to leave.

The 28- year-old published a message to followers on the group’s main internet site, yet Cerezo confessed he does not recognize if there will certainly be any kind of additional farewells. “Griezmann, I do not know if he wants to say goodbye or not, the truth is that I do not know,”he informed Goal. ” The goodbye depends upon Griezmann, that is the one that leaves. “If he wants to say goodbye, he will say goodbye.”

Barcelona are taken into consideration to be the frontrunners for Griezmann, in advance of Paris Saint-Germain, and also Cerezo confessed there is no opportunity he will certainly remain. “It is irreversible [the decision to leave],”he proceeded. ” The only point I inform him is that he has a great deal of good luck where he goes. ” And, that a minimum of they treat him as we have actually treated him below.” Read Also FIFA Best Awards: Where is Lionel Messi? Will he win an award?

Griezmann appreciated an effective spell in Madrid, having actually signed up with from Real Sociedad in 2014. He racked up two times in the Europa League final in 2014 as Atletico defeated Marseille 3-0 in France. He likewise played in the UEFA Super Cup, including for a hr as Atletico trounced their arch competitors Real Madrid 4-2.

