EXCLUSIVE: Only Novak Djokovic can defeat Rafael Nadal at French Open – Robin Soderling

Thatis the sight of 2009 and also 2010 French Open runner-up Robin Soderling. WhenRoland Garros obtains underway on Sunday it will certainly note 10 years considering that Soderling’s remarkable go to the last, where he was defeated by Roger Federer. Encourse to the last, Soderling beat Nadal in the 4th round, finishing a run of 4 successive success in Paris for the Spaniard. WhenNadal starts the protection of his title next week, he will certainly be going for an unbelievable 12 th Coupe des Mousquetaires prize.

Buthe deals with a considerable obstacle from Djokovic, that can revise the background publications by ending up being the very first male to win 4 successive Grand Slams two times. OnSunday, Nadal put down a pen by defeating Djokovic in 3 embed in the Italian Open last. Theprevious week, Djokovic remained in leading type as he won the Madrid Open, his 33 rd Masters 1000 title. Thereis likewise the extra element of Federer having fun at Roland Garros for the very first time considering that 2015. Thedraw for the French Open will certainly be made on Thursday night with Djokovic, Nadal and also Federer the leading 3 seeds.

AndSoderling informed Express Sport that Nadal covers the front-runners for the title. “If he’s healthy, anytime he plays on clay, Nadal is the favourite,”he stated. “ButRafa has actually battled a little with injury and also took out from Miami. “I think Roger definitely has a chance. You know he can definitely win the French Open again but Nadal is healthy, Djokovic as well, and I think they’ll be a little bit bigger favourite right now.” Read Also Tyson Fury demands controversial judge who cost him Deontay Wilder victory is SACKED Djokovicand also Nadal will certainly get on contrary sides of the draw with a face-off in the last on June 9 one of the most wanted outcome.

AndSoderling really feels Djokovic is the only male efficient in defeating Nadal at the French Open. “He’s beaten him many times on clay, beat him once in Paris as well. He’s maybe the only guy right now that has the chance to stand up against Nadal,”he stated. “He’s not mosting likely to defeat Nadal on clay like a few other gamers being truly hostile and also simply striking champions via Nadal. “Hecan stand there and also defeat him literally which perhaps he’s the only person that can in fact to do it on clay. The French Open is mosting likely to be one of the most challenging Grand Slam grand to win I assume. “But if he plays his best tennis as he did in Melbourne in the final against Rafa, [where] he just crushed him then of course he can beat him on clay as well.”

