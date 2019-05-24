FREE fuel deal REVEALED – How to get £10 discount off your petrol today

A new fuel deal could see drivers instantly save £10 off the cost of refilling their car with petrol and diesel. Recent data claimed that fuel prices at supermarket fuel courts have increased nearly every day since February 21st. Around 45 per cent of the fuel sold in Britain is estimated to come from supermarket fuel stations, meaning that a large proportion of drivers could have been stung by the increases. A litre of unleaded petrol has risen 8.61p from 119.74p to 128.35p since 21st February, finds the data.

Diesel drivers face a higher price rise from 115.75p to 125.44p – a 9.69p increase.

Over the Bank Holiday approaches millions of motorists are expected to take to the roads in Britain and get away for a break.

Drivers will be topping up their motors in anticipation but could be worse off for doing so.

A new fuel deal from TopCashback.co.uk will, however, instantly save drivers £10 off the fuel bill, which could mitigate some of the price increases.