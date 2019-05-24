South Africa horror as white farmer activist beaten to death with hammer

Annette Kennealy, 51, was founded with multiple wounds to the body on her land in Limpopo province. Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, a police spokesman, said: “Family members tried to call her without success, until one of them went to investigate. “On arrival he found the deceased inside the house.”

The victim was staying with an employee on her farm in the town of Louis Trichardt when she was attacked.

A friend is said to have found her body lying in a pool of blood.

Ian Cameron, head of the Community Safety division of AfriForum, a group that represents the rights of the white Afrikaner minority, said Ms Kennealy had been attacked with a hammer and iron rod.

Ms Kennealy was a former councillor with the opposition Democratic Alliance party.