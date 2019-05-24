The Division 2 Update and also spot notes NEWS for PS4, Xbox One, COMPUTER

The Division 2 designer Ubisoft has actually taken the video game offline for web server upkeep on PS4, Xbox One and also COMPUTER.

Division 2 web server upkeep was initially set up to last for 90 mins, which would certainly bring the video game back on-line at 3.30pm.

“The servers will shut down for maintenance Thursday, May 23rd at 15:00 PM CEST / 09:00 AM EDT / 06:00 AM PDT,”Ubisoft initially revealed. “Estimated downtime is approximately 1.5 hours.”

Fortunately, nonetheless, the web server upkeep timetable has actually transformed, and also the video game will certainly currently just be offline up until 2.30pm BST.

Needless to claim, the web server downtime will certainly accompany the launch of an all new Division 2 upgrade.

Ubisoft has actually exposed spot notes for the following upgrade, which has some critical repairs.

As you can see from the complete listing of spot notes listed below, this consists of a repair for a specifically annoying development issue.

Thanks to the most recent solution, all gamers need to currently have the ability to advance to World Tier 5.