Modi is ' wonderful male and also leader ': Donald Trump

Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): A day after ruling BJP safeguarded an unquestionable success in the legislative political elections, United States President Donald Trump on Saturday stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a”great man and leader” When again praise him for his solid proving in political elections,

Trump likewise phoned Modi to.

“Just spoke to Prime Minister @NarendraModi where I congratulated him on his big political victory. He is a great man and leader for the people of India – they are lucky to have him!”tweeted Trump.

Modi-led BJP has actually brushed up the 17 th Lok Sabha political elections, gathering 303 seats. The saffron event, together with its allies, have actually safeguarded 352 seats out of 542.

Yesterday likewise, Trump together with his replacement, consultant and also a number of various other American leaders tweeted to expand their desires to PM Modi on his re-election.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!”the United States President had actually tweeted.

Meanwhile, the United States State Department has actually likewise praised PM Modi on his selecting success and also highlighted that the Indian political elections “serve as an inspiration to democracies and individuals around the world.”

Scores of globe leaders, right from Japan in the East to Canada in the West, have actually wanted the BJP leader for protecting an unquestionable required in the most up to date Indian basic political elections. (ANI)

