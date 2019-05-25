UNUSUAL BOMBSHELL: UFO base ‘found on Moon’ and also NASA KNOWS it’s there – BIZARRE insurance claim

Despite there being no clinical proof to sustain the concept that aliens survive the Moon, some alien-hunters are still encouraged by the concept. And also the current picture which allegedly reveals a base upon the surface area of the Moon will certainly not do anything to moisten interest of advocates of the alien-Moon concept. Space beings are surviving the Moon, where they are establishing strange modern technology, according to unusual seekers.

NASA for that reason is figured out to go back to the Moon so they can collect “alien intel” and also to duplicate ET’s modern technology.

Leading unusual lover Scott C Waring made the strange insurance claims after detecting a number of peculiarities in the Tsiolkovskiy crater– situated close to the south of the Moon.

Mr Waring composed on ET Database: “There are many unusual frameworks and also disks in this image its simply astounding.

“Now we know why NASA kept going back again and again – it was to gather alien intel on the cities on the Moon and make a possible alien tech retrieval mission.”