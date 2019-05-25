Xbox Two at E3 2019 upgrade: Major strike for followers intending to see next-gen Xbox console

The Xbox Two has actually long been tipped to make a look at this year’s E3 pc gaming exposition.

However, while it looks as though Microsoft will certainly disclose much more concerning the console, followers may not obtain the very first appearance they were expecting.

According to fresh records on NeoGAF (using Xbox2 News), Xbox Two information will certainly be exposed at the occasion, however the console itself will certainly stay under covers.

Similar to the initial Xbox Scorpio disclose – which later on ended up being the Xbox One X – Microsoft will certainly reveal the console’s specifications.

This consists of every little thing from the CPU as well as data transfer to the SSD as well as Teraflops.

Much like the PS5, Microsoft is anticipated to verify Ray Tracing assistance for the Xbox Two.

However, the account does alert that the information is yet to be verified as well as deserves taking with a pinch of salt.

“This is *NOT* confirmed, so please remain skeptical,”a follow-up tweet checks out. “Either way, it does seem increasingly likely that we’ll be seeing a small reveal of the Xbox 2 at E3 2019!”