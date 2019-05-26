AJ Pritchard: ‘Not very disciplined’ Neil Jones counters at Strictly expert on scenic tour

< img src =-LRB- **************) course =-LRB- ***************)/ > < img src =-LRB- **************) AJ Pritchard, 24, was captured out by his Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals scenic tour co-star Neil Jones,37, after he identified him showing up to smuggle delicious chocolate bars while they took a trip to their following program. Neil, that is wed to Katya Jones, 30, recorded the audacious minute on his Instagram Story because his 165,000fans as he asked the celebrity: “AJ, I thought you were on a no sugar diet?” The choreographer after that continued to focus on a heap of deals with set up before the professional dancer’s seat on the scenic tour bus. AJ adamantly responded: “Yeah I’m cutting out sugar.”

Neil quizzically reacted of the sugary foods: “So what’s all that about then?” After AJ understood the celebrity had actually observed his secret stock, he ordered a handful of the delicious chocolate bars as well as stormed off to return them to the treat table. Neil could not withstand the possibility to satirize his buddy, as he said loudly: “You’re not very disciplined.” The dancing specialist proceeded: “Wow, don’t try to hide the fact that you’ve got a lot of sugar!” Adding to the joke, Neil marked his pal as he captioned the clip: “@aj11ace sweet tooth.” Fortunately, AJ saw the amusing side of his fellow professional dancer’s article as he shared the clip on his very own Instagram Story with his 358,000fans together with a sobbing laughing emoji as well as a see-no-evil ape emoji.

Yesterday, AJ exposed even more of his shenanigans on scenic tour with followers as he recorded himself concealing away from the various other Strictly specialists under a chair on the bus. Revealing the secret place to his fans, he discussed: ” Found my comfortable area which is in fact concealed under the seats on the table on the train. “My happy place… found a comfy spot and now we’ve stopped.” The naughty Strictly semi-finalist after that laughed with joy as a participant of the group observed him attempting to venture out from below the seat. Read Also Ruth Langsford: This Morning star’s husband Eamonn Holmes shares NAKED pic in cheeky post Elsewhere, AJ’s previous dancing companion Lauren Steadman, 26, informed her 84,900fans she had actually rejoined with the celebrity while sustaining him at one of his scenic tour efficiencies.

The Paralympian posted a collection of video clips revealing the Strictly professional dancers thrilling groups with their difficult ballroom as well as latin regimens. She captioned one clip: “Eeek. Very excited to watch these guys tonight. @karencliftonofficial @aj11ace @mrskatjones @mrnjonesofficial @pashakovalev @gorkamarquez @pernicegiovanni @nadiyabychkova @diannebuswell @otimabuse.” Lauren later on concentrated her focus on AJ as he talked to the target market on phase. The previous participant recorded the speech as well as included the inscription “champ.” AJ formerly informed The Mirror he had actually ended up being “very protective” of Lauren throughout their time on in 2014’s collection of the BBC program. He revealed: “There are different things that she will talk about in training that she would never talk about on camera, it’s for that reason that we have grown so close together and we will be friends for life.”

